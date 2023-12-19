Helly Hansen jackets: the best protective gear for sailors

The very best Helly Hansen jackets that will keep you warm and dry. From sailing oceans to lakes and then down the local cafe and walking your dog. These have you covered.

Helly Hansen jackets are seen everywhere from ski slopes to the oceans and onward to casual nights out on the town or dog walking duties! It’s a brand that seems ubiquitous with being outdoors.

They come in a variety of colors and designs for both practicality and style. The trusted clothing range has been running since 1877, which means it knows a thing or two about getting clothing right especially sailing clothing.

From race sailing jackets to offshore sailing jackets and everything in between, a Helly Hansen jacket is all about performance: taking into account windproofing, waterproofness, breathability and durability. They do matching trousers and salopettes too but that’s another story for another buyers guide.

At a glance

Best Helly Hansen Race Jacket – Helly Hansen Aegir Race Jacket

Best Helly Hansen Offshore Jacket – Helly Hansen Skagen Offshore Jacket

Best Helly Hansen Smock – Helly Hansen Aegir Race Sailing Light Smock 2.0

Best Helly Hansen Race Jacket

Specifications: Weight – 1,050g | Sizes – XS-XXL | Choice of colours – 2 | Materials – Polyamide, Polyester

Reasons to buy: Machine washable | Available in a wide range of sizes from S to XXL | Fully taped seams.

Reasons to avoid: The large sizing prioritises width over height.

The Helly Hansen Ægir Race Jacket is the outcome of extensive work with professional racing teams who know what works best in extreme conditions, including Thomas Colville, Pip Hare and Joan Mulloy.

The result is a very high-specification full-length offshore jacket that’s still surprisingly lightweight, streamlined and comfortable to wear.

A big element of the comfort factor is down to the choice of three-layer fabric that doesn’t need a lining.

The new four-layer fabric is supple and doesn’t noticeably restrict movement. Yet it offers a very high level of both waterproofing and breathability. It’s made of 50 per cent recycled content and uses a PFC-free durable water-repellent treatment.

Buy now on Helly Hansen

HELLY HANSEN Womens Pier 3.0 Sailing Jacket

Specifications: Weight – 1000g | Sizes – XS-XL | Choice of colours – 2 | Materials – Polyamide, Polyester

Reasons to buy: High fleece lined collar | Competitively priced Coastal and inshore option | Smart styling

Reasons to avoid: none that we can find, unless you need an ocean going jacket or a light weight dinghy smock, this isn’t either of those.

This coastal and inshore weighted jacket form Helly Hansen ticks all the boxes! It’s lighter than the more robust ocean going models of jacket which gives excellent freedom of movement.

The capacious pockets are nicely set up to store items for everyday sailing in there, in fact you’d fit a pair of the tiny binoculars I love so much in one of the main pockets.

Everyone who heads off sailing should have a jacket of this type, suitable for everyday sailing in most conditions we encounter on a regular basis when coast hopping, channel crossing and going out for regattas and day sails. It’s maybe a little bulky if you are a keel boat sailor or dinghy sailor, but for most sailboat cruisers and those adventurous sailors with larger sail kit wardrobes this is a staple item.

Buy it Now

Best Helly Hansen Offshore Jacket

Specifications: Weight – 1200g | Sizes – S-XXL | Choice of colours – 4 | Materials – Polyamide, Polyester

Reasons to buy: High fleece lined collar with storm flap | Competitively priced offshore option | Great reinforcement

Reasons to avoid: Quite bulky so limits manoeuvrability

The Helly Hansen Skagen Offshore Jacket is part of the Norwegian company’s mid-level ‘Performance’ range and is competitively priced. Yet it shares ergonomics and features with the brand’s top specification Ægir collection that sells for two or three times the price.

The high fleece-lined collar includes an effective storm flap with fleece fabric under the chin that maximises comfort and minimises chafe.

There’s also a two-way main zip, with Velcro fastened storm flap, plus plenty of reinforcement in high-wear areas around the elbows and lower back.

Despite the obvious bulk of the Helly Hansen Skagen Offshore Jacket, articulated arms and shoulders facilitate ease of movement.

The high visibility hood proved effective and for night sailing there are six strips of retro-reflective tape. This is a feature that’s all too often lacking in other kit that is described as being suitable for offshore use.

Detailing includes a big and obvious hanging loop. This may sound like a small point, but can make a big difference when coming off watch in the early hours of the morning on a boat that’s bouncing around in a big sea.

On a late autumn day in the English Channel, with gusts the wrong side of 30 knots, this jacket was very cosy to wear. And the extent to which it eliminates wind chill is impressive at the price.

Buy now on Marine Superstore

Helly Hansen Aegir Race Sailing Light Smock 2.0

All-round no-nonsense sailing smock

Specifications: Sizes – S-XXL | Choice of colours – 2 | Materials – Polyamide, Polyamide (recycled)

Reasons to buy: Great neck and wrist seals | Not bulky | Versatile

Reasons to avoid: Ocean racers will want a storm hood | Not Gore-tex

Helly Hansen is a very reliable brand who are at the top of the game in a multitude of outdoor pursuits. The Aegir smock is a stripped-down version of the full-on ocean smocks. Although it lacks the hood, the neck seal and the wrist seals are as good as you can get.

This top is more than capable of dealing with big conditions as long as you don’t mind getting your hair wet. It even has reflective tape on the arms and shoulders for better visibility.

The handy top-entry pocket on the chest provides room for essential items without being too bulky – never discount that impromptu action selfie from the wearer of this top – or preferably the sharing of their chocolate stash.

The wide adjustable neoprene waist is comfortable and extremely effective in limiting the impact of those waves that decide to defy gravity. All in all due to its stripped-down essentials, this smock is as good on an ocean race as it is on a paddle board – it’s extremely adaptable.

Buy now on Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen Salt Navigator Sailing Jacket

Specifications: Sizes – S-XXL | Choice of colours – 2 | Materials – Polyamide, Polyamide (recycled)

Reasons to buy: Ease of movement | Not bulky | Versatile | Classic Helly Hansen Styling

Reasons to avoid: Maybe a little too casual for some | Not Gore-tex

This smart looking jacket will take you from light weight boating duties to the shore side cafe/bar with ease.

It has all of the familiar Helly Hansen sailing jacket essentials, such as reflective panels on the arms, the high visbility hood and decent stand up collar but doesn’t have the bulk of larger coastal sailing jackets. The Salt Navigator jacket weighs just 850g and comes with an integrated kill cord D loop, which gives us a strong intention for what this jacket was designed for. Hopping into the tender ashore or rib driving.

A good price point too for this classically designed and styled Helly Hansen jacket.

Buy it Now

Helly Hansen Women’s Crew Insulated Sailing Jacket 2.0

Best crew sailing jacket

Specifications: Sizes – XS-XXL | Choice of colours – 2 | Materials – Polyester, Polyester (recycled)

Reasons to buy: Designed for women | Not bulky | Lightweight

Reasons to avoid: Might not be the warmest option for cooler climates

Are you searching for a jacket that has a classic marine design? The Helly Hansen Women’s Crew Insulated Sailing Jacket 2.0 is a comfortable jacket that you can wear on and off the boat.

With features like PFC-free water-repellent microfiber fabric, it’s easy to see why this would be a good choice for enjoying a marine lifestyle.

Buy now on Helly Hansen

Best Helly Hansen mid-layer jacket

Specifications: Sizes – S-XL | Choice of colours – 4 | Materials – Polyester

Reasons to buy: Designed for men | Breathable | Fleece-lined

Reasons to avoid: Some reports that it comes up small

This softshell mid-layer jacket from Helly is fully breathable and lined with polartec fleece for increased warmth and comfort.

While it is sold as a mid-layer jacket – and you’d certainly want an outer layer if you were heading offshore, it would make a fine coastal cruising jacket in the warmer months.

Buy now on Amazon (UK)

Buy now on Amazon (US)