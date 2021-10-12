First look: Swan 120 – designed for outside living

At the recent Monaco Yacht Show, we took a look at several of the featured new yachts on display, including the new Swan 120

Being moored stern-to in Monaco’s Port Hercule during the recent Monaco Yacht Show 2021 was the perfect place to showcase a trump feature of the Swan 120. Its ‘beach deck’ with a twin set of steps that gently lead down from the aft deck will rival some of the aft ends of the surrounding motoryachts.

The new Swan 98 and and Swan 120 are the latest in Swan’s new generation German Frers-designed range of performance cruisers. These powerful, beamy designs sport twin rudders and plenty of form stability in a style which has already proven popular over the last three years with the 65 and 78.

These latest superyacht versions are of carbon-epoxy construction. Geared around ocean passagemaking at speed they come with the option for a telescopic keel, which buys improved windward performance paired with shoal draught capability.

By carrying almost max beam right aft on the Swan 120, designer Frers has created the multiple benefits of form stability, huge volumes below and the space to create this aft hangar-slash-beach terrace area.

The transom folds down hydraulically revealing a garage for a 4.5m tender and various toys.

Deck lounging space has clearly been a key criteria of the design. The vast guest cockpit is adorned with multiple sofas and can be protected by a bimini and sprayhood which rise out of a coachroof cassette at the push of a button.

A 1.8m-wide companionway of curved glass then eases you into the deck saloon where there are vast daybeds adjacent to the large hull portlights.

Swan 120 specifications

LOA: 36.55m / 119ft 11in

LWL: 32.84m / 107ft 9in

Beam: 8.12m / 26ft 8in

Draught: 4.7m / 15ft 5in or 3.5-5.5m / 11ft 6in-18ft 1in

Displacement: 99 tonnes

Builder: nautorswan.com

