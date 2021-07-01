First look: Sunreef 80

Sam Fortescue takes a look at the Sunreef 80, which looks set to break new ground in terms of onboard renewable power generation

Polish luxury catamaran builder Sunreef says it will launch a new ‘eco’ 80-footer this summer in Gdansk, the Sunreef 80.

The new Sunreef 80 uses electric propulsion, which draws power from a huge solar array, a hydrogeneration unit, plus twin 80kW DC generators!

The 150m2 of solar panels can generate up to 34kW of power, and are built into every surface – the topsides, superstructure, bimini and even the mast. Sunreef is one of the first yacht builders to experiment with integrated solar panels on this scale.

Thanks to the regeneration system built into the drivetrain, the propellers can generate a combined 15kW at a sailing speed of just 7 knots. The aim is to enable the boat to motor slowly without ever having to fire up the generators. Under sail, she should top out at over 10 knots.

There’s no shortage of luxury in the lavish interior too, which will sleep up to 10 guests and offers a Jacuzzi on the flybridge. Sunreef has also developed a more efficient air-con system as part of efforts to slash power consumption.

Sunreef 80 specifications

LOA: 23.87m / 78ft 4in

LWL: 23.84m / 77ft 11in

Beam: 11.53m / 37ft 10in

Draught: 2.10m / 6ft 11in

Builder: sunreef-yachts.com

