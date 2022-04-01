First look: Sunreef 43 – superyacht catamaran

The recently announced Sunreef 43 will be a luxury superyacht catamaran designed to accommodate 12 guests with a 50ft wide owners cabin

Sunreef has been dropping tantalising hints for some time about a 43m/140ft super sailing catamaran, and now the first renderings of this behemoth have landed. Details are still fairly sparse about the Sunreef 43, as it is a work in progress, but it has been designed to accommodate 12 guests in luxury, including a full-beam owner’s suite (that’s 50ft of beam!). This last has private access to a bow terrace and spa pool.

Very much in line with current trends, this huge boat is available in an ‘Eco’ variant, which basically equates to hybrid propulsion with hydrogeneration and solar panels. Not just any panels, however – these are Sunreef’s proprietary system and can be set into any surface on board, from decks and topsides to masts. A titanic 50kW are envisaged.

The other key feature revealed is the simply vast ‘beach’ aft. A very large hydraulic platform lowers from the height of the aft deck to just above the waterline. At the same time, two platforms built into the outer edge of the transom skirts fold outwards, creating a deep terrace that runs round the quarter. Behind these doors lie a garage to port and a gym to starboard, although the spaces can be customised.

There’s a gigantic flybridge with a hardtop protecting it, and this runs to lounging, dining and bar space – as well as the skipper’s futuristic helm station.

A yacht this size naturally spreads a lot of canvas. The main alone covers 500m2 with a gennaker up to 800m2. And while the speed under sail is not defined, the boat’s cruising pace of 11 knots should be an easy reach for the twin 200kW motors. The accommodation is designed for seven crew, and negotiations are under way with a potential buyer.

Sunreef 43 Specifications:

LOA: 43.00m 141ft 1in

Beam: 15.40m 50ft 6in

Bulder: sunreef-yachts.com

