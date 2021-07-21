First look: RP Nauta 151 – alloy flyer

The RP Nauta 151 superyacht is already under construction by builder Royal Huissman and promises to outperform existing alloy boats

Royal Huisman is already hard at work building the RP Nauta 151, a 46m performance sloop by Reichel/Pugh and Nauta Design.

It has been designed for a repeat client in aluminium, despite the overall aim of keeping weight down, but Nauta promises that it will put the existing alloy fleet to shame.

Velocity predictions by Reichel/Pugh suggest that the boat will sail faster than the true wind speed – nearly 18 knots beam reaching in a 15-knot breeze.

A key feature of the boat’s design has been the unobtrusive deckhouse, which echoes the owner’s previous boat. This is being built by Rondal in carbon alongside the guest cockpit and spars.

As bluewater comfort was part of the brief, there are plenty of lounging options aboard. A section of the 10m-wide transom folds down to become a beach club, and the deck above transforms into elegant steps down.

The aft deck can be adapted into a broad area for lounging and dining.

The guest cockpit has a carbon hardtop and fold-down windscreen for ventilation. A recessed tender bay forward of the mast converts into a forward cockpit. Captive winches make sailing easy without disturbing guests.

RP Nauta 151 specifications:

LOA: 46.82m / 153ft 7in

Berths: 8-10 owners/guests + 8 crew

Construction: Aluminum and carbon composite

Builder: Royal Huisman

