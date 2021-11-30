First look: Infiniti 52 – DSS foil 50 footer

The Inifinit 52 will take advantage of a transverse DSS foil to increase power without the drag penalty of a beamy hull and is the first boat designed to do so from scratch

The first DSS foiling Infiniti 52 has emerged from the shed at Composite Builders in Holland, Michigan.

This design is intended to transform offshore racing, combining speed without the need for a big team and therefore reducing overall campaign costs.

It’s the first raceboat designed from the outset for use with transverse DSS (Dynamic Stability System) foils. These offer a jump in both stability and speed, without the complexity of other types of foil.

The foil extends to leeward of the hull and, as speed increases, the lift from the foil translates directly into righting moment. This means that a boat fitted with a DSS foil can produce the same righting moment as a boat with either much greater beam (and so more drag) or a heavier keel (and so more weight).

The Infiniti 52 follows the success of Infiniti 46R, Maverick, which has shown an impressive turn of pace also using DSS foils – though not quite the same transverse system employed on the Infiniti 52.

DSS foils have also been retro-fitted to a number of other designs, including the multiple Sydney to Hobart winner, Wild Oats XI

The first boat has been rigged by NZ Spars and Rigging. It’s currently being shipped to Europe for sea trials with four times Volvo Ocean Race winner, Doyle Sails’ Stu Bannatyne.

The second example is already in production, while the third is scheduled for delivery in time for next year’s Newport-Bermuda race.

Infiniti 52 specifications

LOA: 16.0m 52ft 6in

Beam: 4.5m 14ft 9in

Draught: 3.6m 11ft 9in

Displacement: 7,400kg 16,300lb

Upwind sail area: 175m2 1,880ft2

Price: from €975,000

Builder: infinitiyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….