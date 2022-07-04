First look: Fountaine-Pajot Aura 51

Accommodation on a small superyacht scale but in a smaller package is the offer from the Fountaine-Pajot Aura 51

This French yard’s latest model, the Fountaine-Pajot Aura 51, hit the water a couple of months ago. She packs in a huge amount of accommodation, both on deck and below and it’s of a scale that, until a few years ago, would more usually be found on small superyachts.

The Aura 51 is a semi-flybridge designed catamaran with a pronounced reverse sheer, subtle reverse bow shape and generous sized rig to power a hefty 18-tonne light displacement.

Key features include an ultra-wide opening between the saloon and aft cockpit area. In addition, the deck layout in general has been revamped to improve circulation and benefits from three distinct outdoor socialising areas.

The four layout options encompass everything from three to six en suite double cabins, including a ‘full Maestro’ version in which one hull is given over to the owner’s suite, while the other houses three double cabins, each with a bathroom. The in-house design team has worked with Olivier Racoupeau Design to neatly integrate 2kW of solar panels on deck, giving the boat the potential for long periods of autonomy.

Images from the photoshoot of the first boat, off the Glenan islands on the south Brittany coast, emphasise the size of this vessel. However, they also show it sailing at what are clearly respectable speeds.

Fountaine-Pajot Aura 51 specifications

LOA: 15.54m / 51ft 0in

Beam: 8.08m / 26ft 6in

Displacement: 18,100kg / 39,900lb

Draught: 1.3m / 4ft 3in

Price: POA

Builder: catamarans-fountaine-pajot.com

