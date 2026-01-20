First look: Elan SixtyFive – is Elan’s new dawn the ultimate bluewater cruiser?

Slovenian boatbuilder Elan has stunned many by announcing the new Elan SixtyFive as ‘the ultimate bluewater cruiser’, designed by J&J and Verdier

Slovenian boatbuilder Elan has stunned many by announcing the development of ‘the ultimate bluewater cruiser’, designed by J&J and Guillaume Verdier. Starting with this new high-performance carbon epoxy 65-footer, the range includes a 73 and 80, and shows Elan now focusing on the premium sector.

The novel carbon fibre invitation we received was a clue, yet few were expecting such a markedly bold tack, and one that comes after a turbulent year for Elan. It’s a step change for a brand known for its family cruisers, made during a year when it ceased yacht production altogether.

“Earlier this year, we made the very tough call to pull the emergency brake on Elan Marine,” CEO Jeffrey Tirman explained at a special press presentation during European Yacht of the Year trials in October. “We’re not planning on building family cruisers any more – we can’t compete on price, labour is too expensive.” It’s hard news for the many who’ve been long-term Elan supporters.

The Elan SixtyFive has Composite Prowess

Tirman described how they used the following months to analyse and focus on what Elan does well, pointing to how they have built boats for 80 years, 65 of which have involved composite construction. While renowned for its alpine skis, Elan is an expert in composites today, with repeatable industrial processes in place for partners such as Siemens offshore wind.

The company now aims to create the ultimate bluewater cruiser. The commissioning of Verdier for the naval architecture, who is arguably the world’s leading performance designer, gives the SixtyFive serious gravitas, while J&J are behind the concept and styling. Known for his IMOCA work, Verdier’s hand can be seen in the powerful rig, with a raked mast stepped well aft, and very rounded forward sections.

So, will this be a racing-inspired machine for professional sailors?

“The goal is to make something really easy to handle,” Verdier told us. The fixed spray dodger is another design trait taken from IMOCAs, to help enable those standing a watch on the SixtyFive to do so from a protected position. To make the yacht manageable and safe for cruising, it will use digital load monitoring and, crucially, a custom IMOCA-style autopilot.

The design team predicts the 65-footer should sail faster than the wind up to 11 knots true and be able to plane in 14-knots.

The Elan SixtyFive also reunites the yard with fellow Slovenians J&J, over 40 years after they designed the Elan 31. Co-founder Japec Jakopin spoke at length about the new design’s development, its DNA and place in the market. He explained how they’re using the essential knowledge gained from building 55 Shipmans.

Jakopin referenced how the 20-year-old Shipman 63 weighed only 18 tonnes and could cruise in the mid-teens, yet today the average bluewater cruiser this size weighs 32 tonnes. By using vacuum-infused carbon-epoxy construction, a light displacement of nearly half that figure is predicted for the new Elan. Beam is also kept to a modest 5m to ensure it planes.

Easy living

The designers are promoting a yacht that’ll be easy to sail and live aboard, with just 1m in height difference when moving from cockpit to saloon. The forward owner’s suite has an opulent amount of space and includes a walk-in wardrobe, while the three or four guest cabins are all en suite. The 65 can also accommodate three crew.

Elan will start building when it receives two firm orders, says Tirman, who envisages being able to produce three to six yachts a year.

Elan SixtyFive Specifications:

LOA: 21.35m 70ft 1in

LWL: 19.41m 63ft 8in

Beam: 4.99m 16ft 4in • Draught 3.5m 11ft 6in

Displacement (light): 17,000kg 37,478lb

Price: circa €3m

Contact details: elan-yachts.com

