Cayman 28 first look: An all-carbon skiff with a rack for five people

Code Yachts in Hungary describes this Cayman 28 full-on all-carbon boat with extendable hiking racks from the board of Mark Mills as ‘the gentleman’s skiff’. It was originally intended as a one-off for a client in the Cayman Islands, but orders for further boats quickly followed.

Impressively, the first Cayman 28 boat’s second outing was the 96-mile Blue Riband race around Lake Balaton, where it was one of 600 boats in a mass start. “It was debatable whether our shake-down sail should be one of the world’s largest races, but it was beautiful,” Mills reported at the finish.

“Racing down Lake Balaton in company with almost 600 starters and finishing after a night time battle reaching with 42-footers with Code 0s [was] memorable!”

A simple backstayless rig sets Doyle load-sharing sails, while coarse and fine adjustment for the main and jib sheets eliminates the need for winches. A low profile Harken Snubbair winch on the rack is used to handle the asymmetric spinnaker sheets.

The racks have capacity for up to five people and when fully extended increase beam to 3.9m, creating a huge amount of additional righting moment. One of the early boats has already clocked up speeds of more than 21 knots.

Cayman 28 specifications:

LOA: 8.52m 28ft 0in

LWL: 8.37m 27ft 6in

Beam (racks in): 2.53m 8ft 4in

Displacement: 1,100kg 2,425lb

Draught: (shallow) 1.67m 5ft 5in (deep) 1.92m 6ft 4in

Price: €167,000 ex VAT

Contact details: cayman28.com

