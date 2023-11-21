I’m a yachting magazine editor and this is the Black Friday Garmin watch deal I’d recommend

Theo Stocker, editor of our sister title Yachting Monthly, has been testing the Garmin fenix 7 solar edition for months. He explains why it makes a great Black Friday Garmin watch deal...

I have loved testing the Garmin Fenix 7 solar edition. I wasn’t a huge smart-watch fan before I got this one, but I find myself wearing this Garmin smartwatch far more than I ever used to. Primarily this is a multi-sport watch. I regularly use it for running and cycling, though you can use it for hill walking, golf and a host of other sports.

As with most of the best Garmin watches, you can connect it to you phone for call alerts, message notifications, to control you music, for contactless payments, for map navigation and a host other functions. Oh, and it tells the time too.

The solar charging was a bonus on this watch – the face includes a solar cell that, while not enough to fully charge the battery, will prolong each charge, by up to 22 hours in smartwatch mode, or longer in powersave mode.

And if you’ve been biding your time for a great Black Friday Garmin watch deal to arrive, I’ve got some good news for you – the Garmin fenix 7 solar edition is currently available with a $200 discount on both Best Buy and Kohls.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Still not sure if this is the right Black Friday Garmin watch deal for you? Read Theo’s full review of the Garmin fenix 7 Solar on yachtingmonthly.com