We pick out some of the best Black Friday deals on products we love. Here's our pick of the best Black Friday Garmin Watch deals in 2022

Garmin make some of the best smart watches available anywhere on the market. We’ve reviewed several Garmin watches and we rate them very highly so we’ve scoured the current and upcoming holiday deals to save you some time.

If you’re looking to invest in yourself and work on your personal fitness and health, then these watches are absolutely worth a look.

There’s an array of different watches to suit different lifestyles and sporting activities. There’s something for almost everyone.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Black Friday Garmin Watch Deals UK

Garmin fenix 6 Solar, Solar-powered Multisport GPS Watch, Advanced Training Features and Data, Silver with Black Band

The Fenix 6 Solar is a brilliant bit of kit for anyone who loves sports and being active. Garmin brought out a new model, the fenix 7, but this just means there’s some excellent bargains to be found on this model.

For the money it’s got to be one of the best smart sports watches on the market. With the solar too, the battery life it brilliant.

Was: £649.99

Now: £394.99 View Deal

Quatix 6X Solar

30% off the Quatix 6X Solar over at Garmin.

We’ve tested several of the Quatix watches and we were blown away with their functionality and versatility. The battery life is excellent and with the solar version, it’s just that little bit better, lasting several days longer than the standard non solar version.

The X version gives a larger screen size and suits those with serious intentions for adventure and require a bigger screen and those who can wear a larger watch on their wrist.

Was: £999.99

Now: £699.99 View Deal Garmin fenix 6S Pro, Ultimate Multisport GPS Watch, Smaller-Sized, Features Mapping, Music, Grade-Adjusted Pace Monitoring and Pulse Ox Sensors, Black with Black Band

The same great Fenix 6 but for smaller wrists.

Despite being superceded by a newer fenix 7 model, the fenix 6 is a brilliant bit of kit and with the incredible price reductions available now, it’s absolutely worth a look.

Was: £599.99

Now: £329.99 View Deal Quatix 6

Save £180 on this Marine specialist watch. We awarded it 5 stars in our long term test review. If you want to know what the hype is about you can read that Quatix 6 review here.

From tracking your various sports to logging the coordinates of a MOB. This watch is pretty impressive in all its various functions.

Was: £629.99

Now: £449.99 View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 745 GPS Watch

30% off this watch at Wiggle. If you’re looking to step up from a basic fitness band to something more sophisticated then this is worth considering.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 is an advanced watch for runners and triathletes which delivers detailed training stats and on-device workouts plus smartwatch functions such as music, contactless payments and more.

Was: £399.99

Now: £279.99 View Deal Garmin Instinct Solar, Solar-powered Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Graphite

We reviewed this watch a while back. It’s a pretty neat watch and with a load of features to track and monitor sports as well as smart features and with it rugged outer, it’s likely to stand the test of time and a fair bit of use and abuse along the way.

Well worth a look. Though the best deal is on this black version, there’s still discounts on the other colours this watch comes in too.

Was: £319.99

Now: £159.99 View Deal Have a look at more Black Friday Garmin Watch UK Deals

There’s a huge array of deals on the full range of Garmin smart watches and fitness bands.

We’ve tested a few of these and there’s not a dud amongst them. View Deal

Black Friday Garmin Watch Deals US

Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar, Premium Multisport GPS Watch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Features Mapping, Music, Grade-Adjusted Pace Guidance and Pulse Ox Sensors, Dark Gray with Black Band

Was: $899.99

Now: $538.47 View Deal

Garmin Instinct 2S, Smaller-Sized GPS Outdoor Watch, Multi-GNSS Support, Tracback Routing, Poppy

The Instinct 2s was launched in early 2022. We tested it and loved it very much. The screen is easy to read and the robust body gives confidence that you can go about your sporting endeavors without worry of ruining the watch. We highly recommend this.

The s version suits smaller wrists.



Was: $349.99

Now: $299.99 View Deal

Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire, Premium Multisport GPS Watch, Smaller-Sized, Features Mapping, Music, Grade-Adjusted Pace Guidance and Pulse Ox Sensors, Rose Gold with Gray Band

There’s more than 50% off this fabulous fenix 6s smart watch!

This advanced smart sports watch from Garmin is not only packed with more features than you can shake a stick at, but it looks fab too. The 6S version fits a smaller wrist but retains all of the functionality.

If you are looking for a smart sports and fitness watch with contactless payments, then this is absolutely worth a look.

Was: $699.99

Now: $331.48 View Deal

Garmin fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, adventure smartwatch, with Solar Charging Capabilities, rugged outdoor watch with GPS, touchscreen, wellness features, mineral blue DLC titanium whitestone band



One of the latest models from Garmin, this Fenix 7 sapphire solar. Whilst it’s not the biggest saving, at just 15%, it’s still around $130 off the standard price.

The array of features this watch offers is longer than my arm. It would take a whole article to just scratch the surface. You can read about



Was: $899.99

Now: $768.99

View Deal

Have a look at more Black Friday Garmin Watch US Deals

There’s plenty of great Black Friday deals across the Garmin range of watches. View Deal

If you are looking for a guide to sailing watches, then have a read of our sailing watches buyers guide.