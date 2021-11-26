Black Friday sailing deals for cruisers: 11 of the best

There are plenty of Black Friday sailing deals for cruising sailors on the market this year. We've picked some of the most useful products for sailors on the market this year

There’s plenty of deals on sailing specific clothing and sailing kit on the market this year for Black Friday. But cruising sailors might also want to consider some of the other Black Friday sailing deals available that will make life onboard easier, be that a folding bike to get you from the marina to the nearest shops with ease, or waterproof speakers to keep you entertained while at anchor or during a long passage.

We’ve picked out some of the Black Friday sailing deals for cruisers on the market that offer the biggest discounts and which will be of most use to sailors.

Best Black Friday sailing deals

Brompton Folding e-bike

Brompton folding bicycles are de rigueur in many marinas, being hugely popular among cruisers for their ease of folding, reliable mechanism, as well as the freedom they offer to explore new destinations on arrival or simply make popping to the supermarket or marina office less time consuming.

The Brompton M2L s is the Rolls Royce of Bromptons, with an electric motor that offers 300wh of battery life, a 20-45 mile range, all for under 17.5 kilos of weight. A real game-changer for getting around, with a big Black Friday discount.

Was £3,069.99 | Now £2,455.99

Buy it now from Rutland Cycles

Decathlon Axon electric folding bike

Although Brompton leads the field in folding bikes and has a solid reputation, the price (even with a Black Friday deal) can put people off – especially if you are looking to store you’r bike onboard and use it as a bit of a workhorse.

For a more affordable alternative, Decathlon has slashed the price of its Axon Eco Electric Folding Bike for Black Friday. It weighs in at just 15.5kg and has a 15-25km range for shorter trips.

Was £1,499 | Now £999

Buy it now from Decathlon

Pure Air electric scooter

It’s not just folding bicycles that are buzzing around marinas these days – electric scooters have become a big trend among cruisers for nipping around port or into town (check local laws before use on public roads) The Pure Air Electric Scooter 2nd Gen is a proper ‘grown-ups’ scooter, capable of carrying an adult, with a rucksack, up a hill.

A 30km range on a single charge and 25km/h top speed means this scooter can be used for exploring or running errands. Waterproof design, folding steel frame and 10-inch wheels with air-filled tyres.

Was £449 | Now £399

Buy it now from Pure Electric

Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet

A tablet is an essential item for anyone cruising with kids. This new Kindle Kids Fire HD 8 Pro is a big step up from the earlier Fire model, with a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, 8 HD display, dual cameras, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage.

Each device comes with one year of free subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos, and audiobooks, plus the option to download or purchase a wide range of other apps.

As with all Kids Kindles it comes with easily managed parental controls, a ruggedised case, and – a huge bonus for sailing families – a two-year worry-free warranty: no matter how it gets broken, Kindle will replace it. A huge half price reduction on Black Friday boating deal.

Was £139.99 | Now £69.99

Buy it now from Amazon

Nebula Anker projector

Movie nights are tricky without a home television, but a projector makes a great substitution onboard – projected onto a screen either in the cabin or even on deck. This compact Nebula projector from Anker can project up to 100inch image size from a base unit that also houses a 360-degree speaker.

The projector stands vertically so requires no tripod, and is just 12cm by 7cm, and has up to four hours of play time from a single charge so you can watch on deck without needing a power source.

Was £339.99 | Now £229.99

Buy it now from Amazon

Anker SoundCore 2 waterproof speakers

Portable waterproof speakers are great for having music on deck or taking with you to the beach. This Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth bar design has a powerful lithium-ion battery with over 20 hours of playtime, is rated to IPX7 for waterproof and dustproof resistance, and weighs just 360g.

Was £39.99 | Now £27.99

Buy it now from Amazon

GoPro Hero10 action camera

GoPro has long been a market leader in innovating rugged portable cameras for capturing sporting action and adventures. The Hero10 is their most powerful GoPro yet, thanks to a GP2 processor, and is capable of shooting 5.3k video and 23MP photo with HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization.

Waterproof to an impressive 33ft makes it ideal for shooting onboard or in the water, to capture snorkelling, scuba diving or surfing memories – or just to take a look below the waterline. Save £200 on this Black Friday offer:

Was £329.98 | Now £529.98

Was $549.98 | Now $349.98

Buy it now from GoPro (UK)

Buy it now from GoPro (US)



LaCie Rugged hard drive

Fast, reliable digital storage is king onboard, whether for storing manuals or movies.

LaCie is one of the most reputable brands for portable hardware, and this external hard drive offers a whopping 5T of storage in a ruggedised case with IP67-rated water resistance as well as drop, dust, and crush resistance. USB 3 connection. Some big Black Friday reductions at all storage sizes.

Was £174.99 | Now £109.99

Buy it now from Amazon

DJI Mavic Mini drone

DJI Mavic drones are the drone of choice for many cruising sailors as well as some of the most popular sailing YouTube vloggers. The DJI Mavic Mini weighs just just 249 grams, and the propellers fold away when not in use, making it not only light and portable to carry with you on shoreside adventures, but also less vulnerable to damage in a locker.

A 3-axis gimbal and 12MP camera is capable of shooting 2.7K Quad HD videos, while the remote controller keeps an HD video feed rolling for up to 2km away so you can see what you’re filming. Save £50 on this Black Friday deal.

Was £459 | Now £399

Buy it now from Amazon

Sodastream

Many boats carry a Sodastream as their ‘luxury item’, for cruisers who miss the taste of fizzy drinks but want to avoid the bulk and waste of carrying plastic bottles or cans. No power required and just 3kg of weight, plus a few gas canisters and you can have sparkling water or your fizzy drink of choice anywhere in the world. Half price on Black Friday deal this week.

Was £99.99 | Now £49.98

Buy it now from Amazon

Decathlon touring stand up paddleboard

Paddleboards are essential items for many sailors, and offer a great way to explore anchorages or even make an easy to launch substitute for a dinghy tender when you need to get ashore on calm days.

Decathlon SUPs were already some of the best value entry level boards on the market, but this Black Friday deal takes a whopping £100 off. Inflates to a 15psi, making it better for relaxed paddling than serious mile covering, but at 11ft long and 34″ it will carry riders over 80kg.

Meanwhile, a maximum load of 320 kg makes it a great family board as it can be ridden two-up. Includes fin, ankle leash, pump and case. When deflated the bag measures 96x40x16 cm for stowing in a lazarette or deep locker.

Read our full guide to buying the best stand up paddleboard

Was £349.99 | Now £249.99

Buy it now from Amazon

Shop more Black Friday boating deals with YBW’s essential guide.

Didn’t find what you’re looking for? Head to Amazon’s dedicated sailing page for more marine products.