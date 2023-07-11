Best Prime Day sailing watch deals: Save up to 59%

Tech Editor Fox Morgan has trawled through hundreds of pages of sailing watch deals this Prime Day to save you time and effort...
Who doesn’t love a good watch? There’s some great Prim Day sailing watch deals out there right now, I’ve had a good rummage through them to pick out some of the best available to save you the bother.
Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member – if you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
6 of the best Prime Day sailing watch deals
Citizen Men’s Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch – save 59% (now $284.68, was $695)
I’ve had my own eco-drive watch for 16 years and it has never missed a beat no matter how much water I’ve thrown at it. These Citizen watches are great timepieces and with the chronograph you get so much more.
SUUNTO Core – save 27% (now $219, was $299)
Suunto is a recognised name in dive and waterproof sports watches. This is a really good deal on this robust watch, which has a barometer and compass built in.
HaiQin Pagani Design Men’s Automatic Diver’s Watch – save 26% (now $103.99, was $139.99)
This smart looking self-winding automatic diver’s watch looks really smart. Whilst you might not actually use it for diving, you’ll be safely assured that if you are out and about on the water and get dunked, then this watch will just keep on working as it’s marketed as waterproof to 100m.
Cressi Manta Watch – save 38% (now £91.99, was £148.65)
Cressi is a recognised name in dive gear and watches (they’re featured heavily in our guide to the best Prime Day snorkel deals). This smart looking sports waterproof watch is ideal for use on and around water. I like the sporty red strap, but it’s available in a host of other colours to suit your preference.
Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch – save 33% (now £193, was £289.99)
If you’re not into Garmin sport watches and want something really smart for a host of sporting activities then this is worth a look and has a really good saving today. There are far too many functions to list here, so go check it out.
Timex Intelligent Quartz Men’s Tide-Temp-Compass 45mm Watch – save 44% (now £84.00, was £149.51)
I love the classic look of this one. No fancy frills with it’s analogue face, but what you do get is some of the important stuff us sailors love, including tide times, temperature and a compass.
