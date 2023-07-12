Best Prime Day waterproof binoculars deals: Save up to 43%

Everyone who uses a boat really should have a pair of binoculars in their kit inventory. Whether you’re an offshore sailor like me or a coastal hopping day sailor who likes a leisurely pace, binoculars will help you navigate accurately and for those happy moments on anchor, we can spot wildlife around us or when we head ashore we can use them for keeping an eye on our anchored boat or for more interesting things beyond the scope of the naked eye. I love watching the world through my own Steiner Pro Binoculars and there’s some deals to be found on those as well as some great models for wildlife spotting and sky watching.

Below is my pick of the best waterproof binoculars deals right now this Prime Day.

Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member – if you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

8 of the best Prime Day waterproof binoculars deals