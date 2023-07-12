Best Prime Day waterproof binoculars deals: Save up to 43%

Binoculars are an essential component to any boater's navigation tool kit, I've trawled through hundreds of Prime Day deals to find you a selection of the very best deals...
Everyone who uses a boat really should have a pair of binoculars in their kit inventory. Whether you’re an offshore sailor like me or a coastal hopping day sailor who likes a leisurely pace, binoculars will help you navigate accurately and for those happy moments on anchor, we can spot wildlife around us or when we head ashore we can use them for keeping an eye on our anchored boat or for more interesting things beyond the scope of the naked eye. I love watching the world through my own Steiner Pro Binoculars and there’s some deals to be found on those as well as some great models for wildlife spotting and sky watching.
Below is my pick of the best waterproof binoculars deals right now this Prime Day.
Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member – if you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
8 of the best Prime Day waterproof binoculars deals
Steiner Marine Binoculars 7×50 – save 25% (now $281.40, was $374.99)
I love my Steiners. I’ve had a pair similar to these for the past eight years and they are truly excellent optics. The short barrels make holding them steady at sea easier than with long barrels of other binoculars. Rugged and can take a bit of rough handling which is inevitable when used in sporty weather systems.
Objective Lens Diameter: 50mm
Magnification: Maximum 7 x
Dimensions (in.): 5.5 x 8.1 x 3
Weight: 36.3 oz
Field of View at 1000 yds: 356ft
Bushnell Prime 10×42 Binoculars – save 29% (now $84.99, was $119.99)
These lighter weight Bushnell binoculars are ideal for coastal pilotage and wildlife spotting when on anchor. The captive lens caps mean you’ll never be left rummaging around for them on a soggy floor.
Objective Lens Diameter: 42mm
Magnification: Maximum 10x
Weight: 24oz
ZEISS Terra ED Binoculars – save 15% (now $382.48, was $449.99)
Zeiss make brilliant optics. These compact binoculars will be light enough to keep in a large pocket and can be used for coastal pilotage and for wildlife spotting. These are waterproof with hydrophobic coating so rain should simply roll off.
Objective lens diameter: 32mm
Magnification: Maximum 10x
Weight: 18oz
Dimensions: 4.6 x 4.9in
Maven C4 56mm ED Binocular (15X56) – save 35% now $455.00 was $700.00
Ooh la la, check out this great deal on this bad boys! 35% off these Maven long range binoculars. If you love watching the skies or watching wildlife from a distance then these are worth considering. Their large magnification might make holding them steady at sea rather tricky but on a relatively stable surface you’ll love watching the world through these.
Objective lens diameter: 56
Magnification: Maximum 15x
Weight: 45oz
Dimensions: 5.78 in x 7.75 in x 2.6 in
Bestguarder Digital Night Vision Monocular – save 28% (now $191.99, was $266.66)
Ok, this isn’t a binocular, it’s a night vision monocular, but it was too good a deal not to include here.
It boasts 5x Digital Zoom, 6x magnification, more than 3,280ft range in daylight and up to 1,150ft/350m in complete darkness with IR illuminator.
Specification:
Built-in 1.5″ TFT screen and setting menu
Day and night use
Record HD image and video
Date and time stamped
Record video with sound
Tripod mountable
Can be powered by batteries or powerbank
Best UK deals
Steiner Commander – save 23% (now £976, was £1,271.97)
These are 5-star rated by us and quite frankly are the dogs doo dahs of marine binoculars. You’ll be hard pressed to find any better than these. With hydrophobic and light filtering coated lenses, they’re easy to focus and can take virtually anything you can throw at them in terms of marine weather conditions. They’re not the lightest, but that’s absolutely fine. They are reassuringly solid. The eye cups are great for blocking stray light too. These have the built-in compass for easy pilotage and for taking bearings and readings of objects and height of distant objects.
Objective lens diameter: 50mm
Magnification maximum: 7x
Weight: 1190 g
Dimensions: W206mm x H157mm x D96mm
Olympus 10×42 PRO Waterproof Binoculars – save 38% (now £299.99 ,was £479.99)
A fab deal on these Olympus Pro waterproof binoculars. They’re relatively compact and suitable for pilotage and general use as well as wildlife spotting. Olympus have made great optics for decades and are a trusted brand.
Objective lens diameter: 42mm
Magnification maximum: 10x
Weight: 0.66kg
Dimensions: 14 x 13.1 x 5.3 centimetres
10×50 Marine Binoculars – save 28% (now £91.98, was £128)
For those who want pilotage binoculars but don’t have the budget for a premium badged brand, these will set you up nicely. They are solidly built, waterproof and anti reflective and hydrophobically coated.
Objective lens diameter: 50mm
Magnification maximum: 10x
Weight: 1.48kg
Dimensions: 20.5 x 7 x 15.5cm
Celestron Nature Binoculars – save 43% (now £90.79, was £159.99)
These are a great deal, making a decent pair of binoculars even more budget friendly than before. These are waterproof and highly portable, so whilst you can use them for coastal pilotage, you can also use these for spotting wildlife. They’re light enough to carry with you on a hike too.
Objective lens diameter: 42mm
Magnification maximum: 8x
Weight: 794g
Dimensions: 13.46 x 5.08 x 12.45 cm;
Pentax 63620 Monocular VM 6×21 – save 38% now £112.00 was £179.99
Ok, so this is a monocular not a binocular but hang on in there for a moment… this is a brilliant deal on a brilliant bit of kit. Yes Binoculars are ace, but so are monoculars. This lightweight Pentax optic will be invaluable in quickly spotting something on the horizon or for spotting things quickly and easily. It can be stowed in a pocket and pulled out at a moments notice. By using one eye it is incredibly fast to focus. If you’re going a spot of pilotage in daylight or trying to work out what a night mark is on a ship you’re approaching, this thing is invaluable as a quick and ready tool to work out what they heck is going on just over there…
I highly recommend this as a really useful bit of kit to use alongside a longer focal/magnification binocular.
There’s 38% off. You can thank me later.
Objective lens diameter: 21mm
Magnification maximum: 6 x
Weight: 150g
Dimensions:6.8 x 3.9 x 10.1 centimetres
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
More Prime Day waterproof binoculars deals are being added as we find them so keep checking to see what else we find…
For more binoculars, read our buyers guide: Best marine binoculars: 10 of the best pairs for keeping a good lookout on board