Best kayak deals and paddleboard deals in REI’s 4th of July sale

Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? You can get a great deal on kayaks and paddleboards at REI right now...
REI has launched its 4th of July sale early, with big discounts on a huge array of outdoor gear for your summer paddling adventures. This year’s sale features some particularly great offers on paddleboards, kayaks and paddling equipment, so we’ve rounded up our pick of the best offers for you right here.
All offers end on 4th of July, and some of the most popular deals are likely to sell out sooner. We’ve already seen some kayaks go out of stock, so don’t wait if you see something you want.
If you’d rather check out all the deals, you can also browse the full REI 4th July sale yourself. Some deals are exclusively for members, but membership is only $30 for life, so it could easily pay for itself.
Bote Zeppelin Aero 10′ Classic Inflatable Sit-On-Top Kayak – now $573.93, was $1,149.00, save 50%
Big on features for a 10ft inflatable kayak, this model from Bote boasts a self-draining floor, 3-chamber construction and even magnetic surfaces for attaching your drinkware. This set includes the seat, carrycase and repair kit, but you’ll have to buy a paddle separately.
Advanced Elements Convertible Tandem Inflatable Kayak – now $587.93, was $979.95, save 40%
Offering a flexible set-up for solo riders as well as couples, this 15ft inflatable kayak packs right down into a 3ft duffel bag. What’s more, the aluminum-reinforced bow means you can look forward to the kind of tracking you’d expect from a hard-shell touring kayak.
Cannon Nokomis Hybrid Kayak Paddle – now $79.83, was $159.95, save 50%
Many of the best inflatable kayaks require you to buy a separate paddle, so if you’re buying for the first time this 4th of July, you’ll probably need to pick one up separately. There are big savings to be had here too, with this versatile paddle offered for half price. The hybrid design means the Cannon Nokomis is equally well suited for quick afternoon paddles and multi-day touring.
Accent eNeRGy Hybrid Kayak Paddle – now $81.93, was $164.95, save 50%
Another hybrid paddle that is half-off for 4th of July, the Accent eNeRGy boasts ergonomic grips and drip rings to stop water running down your cuffs. Available in 220cm shaft length as well as the standard 230cm, this would be a better choice for a shorter kayaker.
Surftech Alta Air-Travel 10’2″ Inflatable SUP – now $399.93, was $800.00, save 50%
If you’re the kind of paddler who prefers to stand, you’re in luck – there are plenty of paddleboard deals around this 4th of July. The biggest saving we could find in the REI sale were on this 10’2” inflatable board from Surftech. Suitable for both recreational and touring use, this board is made from 20% algae biomass to reduce the amount of non-biodegradable PVC used in its construction.
Red Paddle Co Voyager 12’6″ Inflatable SUP – now $1,018.93, was $1,699.00, save 40%
Consistently rated by our reviewers as one of the best SUP brands, Red Paddle Co is taking part in the 4th of July sale on REI.com. As the name suggests, the Voyager board is a serious piece of kit for long-distance paddling and with a more than $600 reduction, this is a great time to invest in one.
Astral PFD Sandals – now $56.89, was $94.95, save 40%
As any experienced paddler will tell you, a decent pair of watersports sandals are an essential investment, making the launching and recovery process much easier. This pair from Astral are available in sizes 8-13 and with lifejacket straps, you can be sure they’ll provide a snug fit.
