Standard Horizon HX210

Standard Horizon HX210 handheld VHF rival to the Icom 25E offers us a great alternative handheld radio at a good price vs weight vs battery life vs function basic level.

The HX210 is charged via a cradle and uses the conventional two different cables for 12v or 240v power supply. It locks quite securely into the cradle too so it won’t jump or fall out by accident.

(a little too securely sometimes I found when trying to remove it)

We like having direct dedicated volume buttons for the volume and squelch and the menu on the HS210 is really easy to navigate.

Finding the FM radio receiver is quick and easy so if you want to tune in for the weather forecast or the next episode of the archers, you’ll be very happy with this VHF.

The bright orange facia and PTT side buttons are a bonus for daytime visibility should it be dropped into the water as this is waterproof to IPX7 and floats faceup with a small strobe light activated on immersion.

The Standard Horizon HX210 handheld VHF is an ideal companion for in the tender or for taking with you on your paddleboard or kayak or coastal rowing adventure. It’s also useful for use as a backup and to use onboard your main boat when away from the main set, such as when mooring up or on anchor.

Specifications

• Battery life: 29 hours (on standby monitoring busy VTS channel)

• Waterproofing: IPX7

• Floating: Yes

• Weight: 278g

• DSC: No

• GPS: No

• FM radio: yes

If you’re looking for more handheld VHF marine radios read more in our buyers guide: Best handheld VHF marine radio: 11 feature-rich options for your boat

If you want to know more about handheld VHF marine radios, I’ve written a handy guide to answer some of the most commonly asked questions: what to look for in the best handheld VHF marine radios