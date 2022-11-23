Best Black Friday Yeti deals: Save 25% off the LoadOut GoBox 30

Black Friday Yeti deals are few and far between this year, but we've found one 25% off deal that is well worth considering...

Yeti’s range of hard coolers, flasks and cool bags has earned the brand a loyal following over the years, so if you’re looking for Black Friday Yeti deals, you’re in good company!

The brand has been keeping its cards close to its chest this year with regards to Black Friday boating deals, with most of the Yeti range still retailing at its RRP, but we’ve found one great deal that we want to shine a light on.

Right now the Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30 is available with a 25% discount on Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Yeti.com (where you can get two free Rambler Lowballs when you spend over $200).

N.B. This super-tough storage box isn’t suitable for use as a boat cooler, but we’ve found plenty of Black Friday cooler deals from other brands if that’s what you’re after.

We’re not expecting any other big Yeti deals on Amazon this month, so if you’re after a Black Friday Yeti deal, this is likely as good as it’s going to get.

Black Friday Yeti deal: LoadOut GoBox 30 – was $250, now $187.50

View deal at Amazon

View deal at Dick’s Sporting Goods

View deal at Yeti.com

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.