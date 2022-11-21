Black Friday cooler deals: Our pick of the best bargains

Whether you're looking for a cooler backpack or a hard cooler, there are some great Black Friday cooler deals to be had this year....

From lakeside anglers to offshore boaters, there will be thousands of savvy shoppers looking out for the best Black Friday cooler deals this year.

If you’re reading this, you’ve just saved yourself a lot of research, as we’ve trawled through the top retailers to bring you the best deals ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Looking at hard coolers, Igloo has gone big this year with big discounts across multiple outlets, and there are several deals on cooler backpacks to be had as well. So without further ado, let’s get stuck in…

Igloo BMX 72 Quart Cooler

Was $269.25, now $149 at Walmart

The biggest cooler in our round-up of the best Black Friday cooler deals is also the one with the biggest discount. Igloo claims that the BMX 72 can keep ice frozen in 90F/32C heat for up to five days, and the chunky handles and latches indicate the brand’s solid construction. View Deal

Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 60 Can Wheeled Cooler

Was $79.99, now $54.25 at Amazon

If the mere thought of lugging around a hefty cooler full of drinks makes your back ache, then a wheeled cooler is probably a better investment. This one from Arctic Zone uses foam to keep its innards warm – and once the coolbag is safely loaded, the expandable cart can be detached and used for carrying other cargo from shore to ship. View Deal

Igloo BMX 25 Quart Cooler

Was $114.99, now $79.99 at Amazon

Another big saving on the Igloo range, this time from Amazon. The BMX 25 features the same sturdy design as its bigger cousin, except with a single grab handle for easy one-handed carrying. Unlike the BMX 72, this boat cooler is only rated for four days of ice storage. View Deal

Igloo BMX 52 Quart Cooler

Was $169.99, now $119.99 at Kohls.com

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Igloo really are pushing the boat out this Black Friday. The middle-of-the-range BMX 52 looks like a great compromise between storage space and portability. What’s more, if you buy it through Kohls.com (who are currently offering the best price) you get a three-year warranty and a $30 coupon. View Deal

Everlasting Comfort Insulated Cooler Backpack

Was $49.95, now $35.99 at Amazon

Ideal for hiking as well as boating, this cooler backpack from Everlasting Comfort makes for a tempting Black Friday deal. Praised by reviewer Drew Maglio on our sister site MBY.com as “the perfect accessory for cruisers and weekenders alike”, it could make a generous Christmas present for the sailor in your life. View Deal

Igloo Legacy 54 Quart Cooler

Was $303.75, now $230.58 at Walmart

We’ve got time for one last Igloo cooler deal, and although Walmart’s RRP here is higher than on other sites, the sale price is the best that we could find. If you’re after a classically-styled cooler like this Legacy 54 (with the added bonus of a built-in bottle opener) then this is the best place to grab one right now. View Deal

Keep checking back with Yachting World this week, as we’ll be scouring the web for the best discounts and deals in the run up to Black Friday.