Black Friday kayak deals: What to expect from the 2023 sales

Growing in popularity over the past 10 years, inflatable kayaks provides a real opportunity for those with limited storage or transportation to get out on the water easily.
Best early Black Friday kayak deals US
Intex Explorer K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set with Aluminum Oars and High Output Air Pump
Save 38% on this two person kayak, ideal for lakes, fishing and inshore waters. The broad shape combines stability and comfort when out on the water. The inflatable tubes are held within a durable fabric outer, making it more difficult to puncture and easy to repair if you do. When inflated, this kayak measures 312 x 91 cm, weighs 13.4 kg and can carry a maximum load of 180kg. One aluminium paddle, a foot pump, pressure gauge, fin, carry bag and boat repair kit are all included in this bundle.
Was: $249.99
Now: $153.99 at Walmart
Driftsun Voyager 2-Person Inflatable Kayak
One of the biggest inflatable kayak discounts we found on Prime Day is still live. This two-person model from Driftsun is available with 41% off and you get plenty included for the price – two padded seats, two paddles, a double-action hand pump and a travel case.
Was: $849.99
Now: $499.99 at Amazon
Itiwit Inflatable Touring Kayak
You can count on Decathlon to bring the fight to Amazon on Black Friday and their Prime Day of 50% off this model (as well as their 1-person Itwit inflatable kayak) is still live. This deal includes a hand pump and a carry case.
Was: $499
Now: $250 at Decathlon
Elkton Cormorant 2-Person Inflatable Fishing Kayak
If fishing is the name of your game, then this option from Elkton should be right up your alley with six built-in rod holders. The Cormorant is make from 18-Gauge rip resistant 1000D PVC, so it should stand up to the odd stray hook flying around. Save 27% in this early Black Friday deal.
Was: $549.99
Now: $399.99 at Amazon
Best UK deals
Sevylor Tahiti Plus Kayak – 2 + 1
Save nearly 50% off this budget-friendly kayak for two adults and one child, ideal for lakes, fishing and calmer water. It offers stability and comfort when out on the water, with an integrated spray deck at bow and stern. The seats are easy to adjust and remove. This inflatable kayak comes with with a backpack style carry bag. It has a PVC hull, two PVC side chambers and floor chamber. When inflated it measures 361 x 90 cm, and can carry a maximum load of 200 kg. A boat repair set is included in the price.
Was: £279.99
Now: £139.99 at Amazon
AQUA MARINA TOMAHAWK AIR-C Drop-Stitch inflatable canoe
Okay, it’s a canoe, not a kayak, but we don’t like to discriminate and we love a bargain. This fab drop-stitched inflatable canoe is made by Decathlon. The tomahawk inflatable canoe model offers great versatility on the water and could be used an an alternative tender. The added bonus is you can carry two people and your dog and some shopping in this one. Or your camping gear. Or 3 friends can paddle out together. (Yeah, can probably you tell we love a good canoe here on the tech team at Yachting World!) This is a pretty decent deal saving 30%.
Was: £1,049
Now: £734 at Decathlon
Föhn Adventure High Pressure Kayak, 1 Person
Save 44% off this dropstitch-constructed single-person kayak from Wiggle. It comes with a pump, paddle, repair kit and a decent shaped rucksack-style carry bag, Dimensions are 352cm x 73cm, the max load capacity is 220kg and this inflatable kayak weighs in at just 12.9kg. It also has a removable fin for directional stability.
Was: £899
Now: £499 at Wiggle.co.uk
AQUA MARINA LAXO 320 INFLATABLE KAYAK
The LAXO is ideal for both beginners and advanced paddlers for use on rivers and lakes. The floor cover and top hull of side chambers are constructed of extra-strong polyester for great durability and rigidity. The LAXO series comes in 3 lengths: 285cm/320cm/380cm, perfectly fit up to three people or provide a solo paddler with plenty of gear capacity for longer distance adventures. It also comes with a V-shape bottom floor for outstanding tracking ability. Save 22% with this early Black Friday kayak deal.
Was £449
Now £349 at Decathlon