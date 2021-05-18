Apex 850: First look at giant new superyacht

The planned Apex 850 will instantly take her place as one of the world's five largest sailing yachts, measuring in at 85m over decks and with a towering 107m mast. Sam Fortescue reports

The tie-up between Malcolm McKeon and Royal Huisman continues to bear fruit, this time in the form of the world’s largest sloop, Apex 850.

Measuring 85m on deck, this yacht’s mast towers 107m above the water – eclipsing the former Mirabella V, currently the world’s biggest sloop.

When she is launched, the Apex 850 will take her place as one of the world’s five largest sailing boats. “The sailing experience of Apex 850 will be sensational, with speeds in excess of wind speed in most conditions,” says designer McKeon. “Her retractable keel, optimised weight distribution and limited heel angle will provide stability, comfort and safety for all on board.”

Apex 850 is a radical design, according to McKeon. Just look at the all-glass coachroof, which seems to float above the surface of the deck. Under its canopy is 200m2 of dining and lounging space that can be open to the elements or totally enclosed. Windows slide open and even the sliding glass doors can be lowered into hidden cassettes to create a huge party space.

Opening wings on the quarters expand the lounging space and complement the huge 50m2 fold-down beach club in the transom, which includes a custom gym. It has direct access from the owner’s suite, via a private beach club and cinema with floor-to-ceiling glass curved to match the lines of the hull.

At the level of the mast, shell doors open out of the hull on both sides to provide balconies linked to the deck above with an elegant staircase. They serve as landing stage and lobby, or even as a spot for a quiet evening meal.

Accommodation includes four double or twin cabins plus a truly jaw-dropping master that stretches across the full 15m beam of the yacht. Elsewhere, the boat includes a 1,000-bottle wine cave, cigar humidor and a well-equipped dive centre amidships. On deck, there’s a recessed forward cockpit and the garage for twin 26ft (8m) tenders is hidden beneath the foredeck.

A diesel-electric propulsion system with 1,000kW battery banks means the yacht can operate in silent mode for port manoeuvres, raising sail and overnight at anchor. “While sailing, APEX 850 can easily develop in excess of 150kW of energy allowing her to make ocean crossings without the use of any fossil fuel, yet still provide sufficient energy to operate all the guest and crew demands,” adds McKeon.

Specifications:

LOA: 85.00m 279ft 0in

Beam: 15.00m 49ft 3in

Draught: 5.00m-8.50m (16ft 5in-27ft 11in)

Displacement: 1,000 tonnes

Sail area: 4,700m2 50,590ft2 (downwind)

Builder: royalhuisman.com

