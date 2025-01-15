Vendée Globe rookie, Yoann Richomme secures second place

After Charlie Dalin's record-breaking win on Tuesday 14 January, Yoann Richomme has taken second place in the 2024/25 Vendée Globe Race

Yoann Richomme, skipper of Paprec Arkéa, has secured an impressive second-place finish in the 2024-2025 Vendée Globe, completing his first attempt at the famous race in 65 days, 18 hours, and 10 minutes.

Arriving at Les Sables d’Olonne at 06:12 UTC on Wednesday January 15, Richomme was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd that had gathered before dawn to celebrate his achievement. As is always the case in Les Sables d’Olonne the spectators lined the iconic channel, cheering and applauding as his boat emerged from the early morning mist. Visibly moved, Richomme smiled and waved, fully immersing himself in the moment.

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Richomme expressed immense pride and gratitude towards his supporters, stating, “I’m very proud and I think of all the people who helped us, even before, the former sponsors. I’m wanting to share with them as well. It’s been an incredible adventure. We prepared really well. In my head I was ready, I hardly had to tinker, the boat is ready to go again!”

Intense battle

Throughout the race, Richomme has engaged in a fierce and thrilling duel with eventual winner (and long time offshore racing rival) Charlie Dalin. A pivotal moment occurred in the Indian Ocean when Richomme chose a safer route around a massive low-pressure system, while Dalin and Sébastien Simon took a more direct path through the storm’s centre.

This decision initially set Richomme back by over 500 miles, but his relentless determination saw him regain the lead by Cape Horn, holding a narrow advantage of nine minutes and 30 seconds over Dalin.

The competition intensified on the return leg northbound in the Atlantic, with Richomme and Dalin exchanging leads in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. Despite a setback on January 10, when Richomme’s J0 headsail hook broke resulting in the loss of the sail, he maintained pressure on Dalin until the race’s conclusion.

Dalin ultimately clinched victory on January 14, 2025, setting a new race record of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds, surpassing the previous record by over nine days. He attributed his achievement in part to the intense competition with Richomme, stating that it pushed him to excel.

Dalin has long had a rivalry with Richomme, dating back nearly a decade. Their battles in the Figaro class were intense, with Richomme narrowly defeating Dalin in the 2016 Solitaire du Figaro by just over five minutes after four stages of racing. The two were also teammates and training partners under the Skipper MACIF program, and their mutual respect continues to push them both to new heights.

Richomme’s second-place finish in his first Vendée Globe is a testament to his exceptional skill and resilience. Covering the theoretical course of 23,906 miles at an average speed of 15.15 knots, he actually sailed 28,326 miles at an average speed of 17.95 knots.

