Charlie Dalin clinches victory in the 2024/25 Vendée Globe and sets a new race record

Charlie Dalin has won the Vendée Globe race and set a new race record, beating the previous record by fully 9 days

French sailor Charlie Dalin has secured a long-awaited and hard-earned victory in the 2024 Vendée Globe, the grueling solo, non-stop, around-the-world yacht race. Dalin, skipper of Macif Santé Prévoyance, crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne on a cold Tuesday morning, sealing his place in history with an emphatic and masterfully executed victory.

Redemption after 2021 heartbreak

Dalin’s victory in this edition of the race serves as redemption for the disappointment he faced in the previous Vendée. In 2021, he was the first to cross the finish line, only to be relegated to second place after time compensation was awarded to Yannick Bestaven for his role in rescuing fellow competitor, Kevin Escoffier. This time, however, Dalin’s win is undisputed, with a dominant performance from start to finish.

His 2021 heartbreak was a moment that defined him. On January 28, 2021, in the early morning darkness and cold, Dalin watched from the victory pontoon as Bestaven was crowned the winner. Despite missing out on the title by just two and a half hours, Dalin displayed grace and sportsmanship, accepting the outcome while internally replaying the race in his mind for months to come. “I would wake up at night searching to find the minutes I had lost,” he later admitted. That loss has fuelled a relentless drive to return stronger in 2024.

This victory makes Dalin the first skipper ever to cross the finish line first in two consecutive races (Michel Desjoyeaux is the only sailor in history to have won the Vendée Globe twice, in the 2000 and 2008 races).

Record-breaking performance

Crossing the finish line with a total time of 64 days 19 hours 22 minutes and 49 seconds means the 40-year-old skipper shattered the previous race record set in 2016 by more than 9 days, underlining the superiority of his performance.

From the outset, Dalin showcased his tactical nous and consistency, leading at key most of the key race waypoints such as the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Leeuwin. His closest rival, Yoann Richomme (Paprec Arkéa), was just nine minutes and thirty seconds ahead at Cape Horn, but Dalin seized the lead on December 30th in the South Atlantic and never looked back.

One of the defining moments of Dalin’s race came in the treacherous Southern Ocean. He made a bold decision to outrun a powerful low-pressure system featuring 50-60 knot winds and massive seas. This audacious move, taken alongside then-second-placed Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil), allowed both sailors to gain over 500 miles on the fleet. While others faced punishing conditions, Dalin emerged unscathed, his careful sail management and reliable boat proving decisive.

A long rivalry

Dalin’s success has been shaped in part by his enduring rivalry with Yoann Richomme, dating back nearly a decade. Their battles in the Figaro class were intense, with Richomme narrowly defeating Dalin in the 2016 Solitaire du Figaro by just over five minutes after four stages of racing. The two were also teammates and training partners under the Skipper MACIF program, and their mutual respect continues to push them both to new heights.

Richomme’s performance in this race should not be ignored either. The Frenchman is, as we write this, a little over 100 miles from the finish line and is all but assured of second place in this, his first ever Vendée.

Overcoming Setbacks for Ultimate Success

Despite his meticulous preparation, Dalin faced setbacks in the lead-up to the race. A medical issue forced him to sit out two key transatlantic races in late 2023. While frustrating, this unexpected break led to a crucial shift in his mindset.

He took extended holidays in the Caribbean and spent nearly 20 days relaxing in the summer—an unheard-of luxury for the previously relentless competitor. Dalin has stated that this newfound balance helped him return sharper, more focused, and more determined than ever.

Dalin has been racing under the MACIF banner since 2015, first in the Figaro class, and his Vendée Globe triumph delivers a second victory in the iconic race for the French insurance giant. The project is managed by MerConcept, the offshore racing powerhouse founded by 2012 Vendée Globe winner François Gabart, further solidifying MACIF’s legacy in solo ocean racing.

Crossing the finish line finst in his first Vendée Globe in 2021 and winning the race outright in his second edition must surely cement Dalin’s place among the greats of offshore sailing. His blend of tactical brilliance, unwavering consistency, and technical expertise has made him a deserving champion of the world’s most challenging solo race.

If you enjoyed this….