Vendée Globe finish: Epic conclusion to round the world race

The 2020/21 Vendée Globe finish looks set to go to the wire: Charlie Dalin is first to cross the line after 80 days of racing, with several boats still in with a chance of taking the title overnight

There is no such thing as an ‘easy’ Vendée Globe. It is, rightly, considered to be one of the very toughest sporting challenges in the world, and the 2020/2021 edition of the Vendée has been no exception.

But whilst a clear home run can never be taken for granted in the Vendée Globe, never has there been a finish quite like this one. For much of the final day of racing, no fewer than five skippers were still in the running for victory, with Charlie Dalin on Apivia, Boris Herrmann on Seaexplorer – Yacht Club De Monaco, Louis Burton on Bureau Vallée 2, Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut and Yannick Bestaven Maitre Coq IV all within touching distance of the greatest prize in ocean sailing.

After 80 days of racing, the solo around the world race came down to the type of margin you might expect in a coastal race: with just a couple of hours between the top three. Having variously thrashed and nursed their boats – and themselves – around 24,000 miles of the most remote oceans in the world, the 2020/21 Vendée Globe finished with all the intensity of a Figaro stage where podium places could be decided by a single shift.

And so it was fitting that the first boat across the line was Figaro graduate Charlie Dalin on Apivia, who finished in 8d 6h 15m. Dalin, 36, has raced a masterful first Vendée Globe, leading for 37 days in total. He has kept his new Verdier-designed Apivia right on the red line, balancing his Figaro-style intensity of racing with just enough caution to keep the distinctive yellow and black boat on its feet despite damage to the port foil back in mid- December.

Even the Vendée Globe’s expert meteorologist, Christian Dumard, was reluctant to call which boat would be in the top three places this morning, so tight were the margins with a single layline or gybe likely to determine the distance. Dalin took a southerly route through Biscay, sailing waters that will be familiar to him from his Figaro career whilst also trying to maximise time on his favoured port gybe. He crossed the line shortly after 1940 on Wednesday night, only then coming out of his protected cockpit to celebrate.

Previous Vendée Globe winners are usually able to relish their final approach to the French Atlantic town of Les Sables d’Olonne, coming on deck to wave to an appreciative on the water spectator fleet. Not so Dalin, for whom every minute of racing counted. He might have had the finish line in his sights, but Dalin has been racing against the clock since December 16. Despite being the first boat to cross the line, he had no guarantee that he would become the eventual winner of the race. (article continues below)

Complex Vendée Globe finish

On November 20, Kevin Escoffier’s PRB suddenly and catastrophically broke up. The bow of PRB sheared off as Escoffier surfed a large wave, the boat snapping in two and sinking within seconds. Escoffier was left drifting 850 miles south-west of Cape Town in a liferaft and survival suit, without his sat phone or VHF.

Unusually for that stage of the Vendée Globe, there were several skippers within close range of PRB’s position, and four were requested to suspend racing and divert to assist the search and rescue operation. Escoffier was thankfully picked up by veteran Vendée sailor, Jean Le Cam, after around 11 hours.

The four sailors who were involved – including Boris Herrman, Yannick Bestaven, Jean Le Cam and Sebastien Simon (who later retired) were awarded redress by the jury on December 16 for the time and extra miles they lost during the search. Critically, Herrmann was awarded 6 hours, Bestaven 10h 15m, and Le Cam 16h 15. As soon as Dalin crossed the finish line, a new stopwatch has started to see if Bestaven or Herrman could overtake him by their time advantage.

Added to the above complexity, should Yannick Bestaven finish within 4 hours 15 minutes of Herrmann tonight, he would then beat Herrmann.

While racing in 3rd place, at 1950hrs UTC some 90 miles from the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne, German skipper Boris Herrmann (Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) has collided with a fishing boat. Herrmann reports damage to his starboard foil and some other damage but he is unharmed and has secured the boat and is proceeding towards the finish line at reduced speed.

