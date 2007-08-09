Preview: October

In the next issue

On sale 13 September

Regatta special

We bring you all the action from Skandia Cowes Week plus the 6 and 8-metre centenary regattas, the Metre Rule centenary and the Cowes Classics regatta

Tilman’s legacy

Sam Brooke built the pilot cutter Ezra last year and now sails her from Scotland’s West Coast, offering outward-bound climbing and walking adventures in the outer isles. David Glenn donned his hiking boots for this one

Structural failure

What can you do to stay afloat if your boat suffers serious structural problems when you’re at sea? After the recent keel failure on Juan Kouyoumdjian’s new 55-footer, the latest in our Emergency! series could not be more timely

Plus ARC Europe report, Elans 514 and 410 tested