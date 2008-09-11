October issue

New issue, out now!

From the Editor

A great performance from our Olympic sailors – and from the RYA youth scheme

COVER STORY

Great Britons

A celebration of the British Olympic team and their six medals, including four Golds. Plus: class by class results and an unbelievable final for the 49ers

On the Wind

Aussie adventurers in Berrimilla do the North West Passage; the Russian TP52on a steep learning curve; Falmouth Working Boats on strike

The Walrus

A knotty problem for The Walrus

Letters

Is the Olympic Medal Race a lottery? Bring back the Fastnet to an offshore series; Valencia again? No thanks

Robin Knox-Johnston

The beauty of a lovely classic yacht

Moment in The Times

The reluctant hero – Francis Joyon after his inspirational solo world record

Gear

High-tech racing suit; latest in SPX autopilot systems; marine hard drive

Leading Edge

Big plans for the French speedster l’Hydroptère as she goes for the 50-knot record

Yachts

The J that never was starts building; sporty Solaris 60; Reichel Pugh performance cruiser

On Test

A bold leap into the performance market for Solaris as the Italian yard introduce the lovely Solaris One 48. Plus the dramatic new Wauquiez 55PS with her wonderful panoramic deck saloon

On shore

Fashion for cooler autumn race days

The Volvo gets a new twist

A new route, taking in stopovers in the Far East and a long 12,000-mile leg from China to Rio, will give competitors in this year’s Volvo Ocean Race a very different challenge. Matthew Sheahan and weather guru Chris Tibbs outline the problems

facing the fleet and we introduce the five teams with their seven new VO70s

Skandia sails out on a high

After 14 years of successful sponsorship, Skandia bows out of Cowes Week. It was a thrilling regatta, with plenty of action, testing conditions and spectacular crashes

Hooked on classics

A glorious week of classic racing at Cowes attracted a host of lovely yachts and traditional keelboats

Cruising

World ARC rally yacht founders on a reef; Hilary Lister’s solo voyage beset with problems; jellyfish

to watch out for. Plus: special report on Albania

Great Seamanship

Shackleton’s boat journey to South Georgia nearly comes to grief as they close the coast

Performance World

The Laser SB3 class reaches a new milestone as 150 are expected at the first world championship in Ireland. Boat of the month: the beautifully built and well-sailed STP52 Moneypenny. Rules: how to perfect a lee bow tack

Going for Gold

Now for the next one in Weymouth!

Supersail

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Pendennis Shipyard put on a regatta for classics during Falmouth Week. The seven entries enjoyed some lively conditions and great sailing

One Amazing Day

Mike Peyton draws on his memories of an unnerving experience on the East Coast