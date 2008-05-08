June issue

New issue, out now!

From the Editor

Heavy v light. Which wins in the seaworthiness stakes?

On the Wind

British America’s Cup team is pared down and others lose out to long-running court battle; piracy fears after cruise ship hijack; high hurricane activity predicted this year

Walrus

April fools we have loved and published

Letters

How about a New America’s Cup with a more reasonable protocol? Welcome to the classics in Britain; view on cover girls

Robin Knox-Johnston

Plastic round the prop – the green issue

Moment in The Times

Why Peter Harrison’s British America’s Cup Challenge came to nought

Gear

A liquid-cooled sea computer; an oven glove that’s a work of art; an SOS steering system; wireless transponders

The biggest gamble

How good is your liferaft? You never want to have to find out, but some, it seems, are not up to the job

Leading Edge special

Matthew Sheahan investigates the Dynamic Sailing System, an innovative foil that provides lift and stability

Yachts

Nautor Custom 82 with free motor yacht; sexy Emanuele Rossi 30; Marten moves into superyachts

On Test: Moody 45

We test the first Moody to appear since the brand went to Germany and it’s very different. With patio doors and superyacht looks, does it appeal?

On shore

Our regular fashion pages look south to the Med for inspiration

Let us spray

Matthew Sheahan was in for a wet, but thrilling ride with the Ericsson Volvo Ocean Race squad in the Canaries aboard the newest VO70

Open battle

Hot favourites and secret weapons in the solo transatlantic Artemis Transat, where Open 60s and Class 40s take on the upwind challenge

Storm tactics

In this extract from the new edition of Adlard Coles’s Heavy Weather Sailing, Lin and Larry Pardey describe being caught out in a violent storm off the east coast of Australia

Jimmy Cornell’s 10 commandments for successful cruising

Second part of the cruising authority’s top recommendations for successful world voyaging

Cruising

Tide power scheme in Strangford; sailors pay for their rescue after ‘mutiny’ on board; a growing trend in yacht thefts? Special report on the growth of classic boats and regattas in the UK

Great Seamanship

Humphrey Barton faces disaster in Vertue XXXV

Performance World

Windward gates – do they work to control the crush at the top mark? Boat of the month: Ker 39; more rules advice for the leeward mark. Plus: a new section called Weather Eye on late-spring sailing

Going for Gold

The Yngling girls reveal a fourth team member

Supersail

At Yacht Vision 08 a member of the expedition party aboard Sir Peter Blake’s Seamaster gives his take on the murder off the Amazon in 2001

One Amazing Day

Jonny Malbon is left in charge of Ellen’s Kingfisher