June issue

From the Editor
Heavy v light. Which wins in the seaworthiness stakes?
On the Wind
British America’s Cup team is pared down and others lose out to long-running court battle; piracy fears after cruise ship hijack; high hurricane activity predicted this year
Walrus
April fools we have loved and published
Letters
How about a New America’s Cup with a more reasonable protocol? Welcome to the classics in Britain; view on cover girls
Robin Knox-Johnston
Plastic round the prop – the green issue
Moment in The Times
Why Peter Harrison’s British America’s Cup Challenge came to nought
Gear
A liquid-cooled sea computer; an oven glove that’s a work of art; an SOS steering system; wireless transponders
The biggest gamble
How good is your liferaft? You never want to have to find out, but some, it seems, are not up to the job
Leading Edge special
Matthew Sheahan investigates the Dynamic Sailing System, an innovative foil that provides lift and stability
Yachts
Nautor Custom 82 with free motor yacht; sexy Emanuele Rossi 30; Marten moves into superyachts
On Test: Moody 45
We test the first Moody to appear since the brand went to Germany and it’s very different. With patio doors and superyacht looks, does it appeal?
On shore
Our regular fashion pages look south to the Med for inspiration
Let us spray
Matthew Sheahan was in for a wet, but thrilling ride with the Ericsson Volvo Ocean Race squad in the Canaries aboard the newest VO70
Open battle
Hot favourites and secret weapons in the solo transatlantic Artemis Transat, where Open 60s and Class 40s take on the upwind challenge
Storm tactics
In this extract from the new edition of Adlard Coles’s Heavy Weather Sailing, Lin and Larry Pardey describe being caught out in a violent storm off the east coast of Australia
Jimmy Cornell’s 10 commandments for successful cruising
Second part of the cruising authority’s top recommendations for successful world voyaging
Cruising
Tide power scheme in Strangford; sailors pay for their rescue after ‘mutiny’ on board; a growing trend in yacht thefts? Special report on the growth of classic boats and regattas in the UK
Great Seamanship
Humphrey Barton faces disaster in Vertue XXXV
Performance World
Windward gates – do they work to control the crush at the top mark? Boat of the month: Ker 39; more rules advice for the leeward mark. Plus: a new section called Weather Eye on late-spring sailing
Going for Gold
The Yngling girls reveal a fourth team member
Supersail
At Yacht Vision 08 a member of the expedition party aboard Sir Peter Blake’s Seamaster gives his take on the murder off the Amazon in 2001
One Amazing Day
Jonny Malbon is left in charge of Ellen’s Kingfisher