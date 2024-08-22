Dylan Fletcher-Scott Britain’s 2024 America’s Cup skipper

Dylan Fletcher-Scott will co-skipper the British America's Cup entry in the Preliminary Regatta alongside Sir Ben Ainslie

Dylan Fletcher-Scott is no stranger to high-stakes sailing. But even this Olympic gold medalist will be feeling the pressure as one of the two INEOS Britannia skippers alongside one of sailing’s biggest figures, Sir Ben Ainslie for the 2024 America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott was one of three skippers vying for the role on INEOS Britannia in the lead up to racing, with double Olympic gold medallist Giles Scott also on the roster – and who could still make an appearance yet. On the selection of Fletcher-Scott for the Preliminary Regatta over Giles Scott, Ainlie said: “We have 15 sailors in our squad but eight sailors on the yacht at one time, so clearly we are going to have rotations. We have a bunch of really talented sailors, so in a way, we are spoilt for choice.”

With a background rich in Olympic success and competitive experience, Fletcher-Scott’s journey to the helm of the British team is a story of relentless determination and exceptional talent. Born in London in 1988, Fletcher-Scott grew up in a family with a strong sailing heritage.

Introduced to the sport by his father, who was an accomplished sailor himself, Dylan quickly found his passion on the water. By the age of 13, he was competing in national regattas and had already set his sights on an Olympic career. His early experiences in junior classes laid the foundation for his future success.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott first made a name for himself in the 49er class, a high-performance skiff that demands precision, speed, and seamless teamwork. It was in this class that he truly excelled, partnering with Stuart Bithell to form one of the most formidable teams in Olympic sailing. The duo’s crowning achievement came at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they clinched the gold medal in a nail-biting final race, solidifying their status as elite sailors on the world stage.

Article continues below…

Following his Olympic triumph, Fletcher-Scott’s career took a natural progression toward the America’s Cup, the pinnacle of yacht racing. His transition to the Cup was marked by his versatility and adaptability, traits that have been crucial in his rapid ascent to the top echelons of the sport. Like many before him Fletcher-Scott has seen significant success in the Foiling Moth class in which he won the World Championships in 2022 (American Magic’s Paul Goodison and Tom Slingsby and Emirates Team New Zealand’s Nathan Outteridge have all also won the event).

Fletcher was the Skipper of the British SailGP team sailing the F50 foiling catamarans for the first season of the event. But the team was purchased by Ainslie’s America’s Cup syndicate for the second season of SailGP, which then saw Ainslie take over helming duties.

As co-skipper of INEOS Britannia, Fletcher-Scott is tasked with skippering a team that carries the weight of a nation’s hopes on its shoulders. Britain, the birthplace of the America’s Cup, has never won the trophy, despite numerous attempts since the competition’s inception in 1851.

If you enjoyed this….