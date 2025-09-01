Kinetic Catamarans unveils stunning new K6 range

Fast, luxury catamaran specialists Kinetic launches a new K6 range and exhibits in Europe for the first time this September

Performance voyaging in a responsive, elegant craft is the dream for most sailors, a dream that Kinetic Catamarans was set up specifically to realise by offering top-quality fast-cruising catamarans with clean lines for those with discerning tastes. Its new all-carbon K6 range aims to push the boundaries of performance cruising in luxury.

The US-based brand builds high-end bespoke multihulls in small series from its own yard in Knysna, South Africa, a facility which has recently undergone a major expansion. Kinetic’s popularity is already proven in its existing KC62 and KC54 models; now it’s shifting gears with the announcement of a new K6 range of maxi-cats, which comprises a 63 and its sistership 67.

Where the 63 is designed to suit owner-operated cruising, with the ability to fit in a 20m berth, the 67 is more suitable for sailing with a professional crew. It should be emphasised that these two new models are individually designed and built to length, rather than one being a stretched or squashed version of the other. That means properly balanced platforms, with the 67 proportionally larger all over, with the key bulkheads moving aft to allocate its additional space proportionately and retain a balanced sail plan.

K6: For sailors who demand more

What sets the K6 range apart? Firstly, there’s the visual appeal: these fresh new Simonis Voogd designs have strikingly clean aesthetics. Then comes their tangible potential afloat: these carbon fibre builds offer thrilling sailing in first-class comfort and control.

Consider the ability to cruise shorthanded while matching the wind speed. This is achieved through multiple factors, including the lightweight composite construction, coupled with a powerful but manageable sailplan. For example, Kinetic provide the option for in-boom furling of the square-top mainsail. When you combine this with a hydraulically powered mainsheet lead and traveller, which is kept out of harm’s way on the coachroof, it all adds up to easy push-button sail trimming from the helms.

The K6 platform is also one which can be optimised further still to allow for racing indulgences, for those who occasionally want to really push their craft and see what’s under the hood.

Features born out of experience

Signature Kinetic features are continued in the K6 range, including lifting centreboards to benefit upwind performance, and spacious forward cockpits, which link to an interior helm station. This latter feature allows you to steer from a completely protected position, in close contact with the mast base winches, while being able to check the mainsail shape through the large moonroof stylishly blended into the coachroof’s solar field. For those sailors who really enjoy the hands-on sporty sensation, the K6 also has exterior wheels on the raised side decks.

While daggerboards are an option, Kinetic prefer centreboards as they maintain the clean deck lines and provide a safety fuse in the case of grounding. Once again, these are controlled by push-button, via powered line drivers, and are contained below the floorboards in the hulls.

When at rest, the K6 offers a formidable leisure platform. The new forward cockpit design again creates real appeal, with its removable awning and sunpads designed into the deck, while the aft cockpit is completely free of lines and sail handling systems. Imagine the horizon views from here as you fold the transom down to create a bathing platform terrace on the sea.

A real highlight of the new K6 designs lies in the flexible accommodation spaces, particularly in the owner’s suite, which can take over a whole hull as private space and offer a full office section too. These suites also have their own access out to the aft decks, for that instant morning swim.

Look and feel

September 2025 is the first time Kinetic Catamarans is exhibiting at a boat show in Europe. Be sure to pay them a visit at the Cannes Yachting Festival, from 9-14 September, on Sail booth 024, where you will be able to see their KC54 in person and learn more about this transformational new K6 range.