First look: Seaquest 46SQ

The Seaquest 46SQ is a lightweight cruising catamaran with quite the turn of pace and able to generate a significant amount of its own energy

Light displacement greatly reduces the amount of power needed to drive a vessel – an important factor in an electric yacht. This is one of the reasons Mike Eaton, who has a decades-long background in building performance yachts, turned to renowned raceboat designer Shaun Carkeek to create his ultimate long term cruising yacht, the Seaquest 46SQ.

The result is this lightweight 46ft cruising catamaran with slender hulls, especially in the forward sections, while curved daggerboards help lift the bows at speed. This produces a boat that’s fast across a broad spectrum of wind speeds and angles.

The less time spent motoring, whether in light airs or to make ground to windward at an acceptable pace, the less reliant the vessel is on auxiliary propulsion. In addition, the speed potential of a lightweight catamaran means it will reach speeds at which significant amounts of power can be generated by using the Oceanvolt electric motors as alternators.

Seaquest say sailing at seven knots will be sufficient to meet all service and hotel loads – including the optional air conditioning – from regeneration.

Improvements in the efficiency of solar panel capacity means there’s nearly 3kW on the coachroof and hardtop over the cockpit. In any case, the boat is equipped as standard with a battery capacity that gives a 73 mile maximum range, albeit at a relatively slow speed. A diesel range-extender generator is an option.

The powerful sail plan is set up to be easily handled, with electric winches, mainsheet, traveller and furlers (including Code 0) all available as options.

Accommodation includes three or four cabins with queen size berths, although there’s not enough floor space to make these walk-around beds. On the plus side, bridgedeck accommodation, where you’re most likely to spend time, is spacious.

Seaquest 46SQ specifications

LOA: 14.02m 46ft 0in

Beam: 7.50m 25ft 7in

Draught: 1.20-2.50m 4ft 0in-8ft 3in

Displacement: 8,200kg 18,100lb

Sail area: 131.6m2 1,416ft2

Base price: US$675,000 ex VAT, ex works Dubai

Builder: seaquestcatamarans.com

