First look: SailScow 37 – ocean racing inspired cruiser

The new SailScow 37 has been developed alongside a Vendée Globe racer and looks to bring performance and volume to the cruising market

Much of the drive towards scow bow cruising yachts is driven by top level racing sailors. Armel Tripon, who raced the then radical Sam Manuard-designed IMOCA 60 L’Occitane en Provence in the 2020 Vendée Globe, has lent his name to the SailScow brand that’s working on a range of four designs from 28-42ft.

“The hull I was able to test racing around the globe delighted me,” says Tripon. “I can easily imagine myself cruising on a scow to take full advantage of the sailing performance, the ease of passage through the sea and the incredible comfort at anchor – I can’t wait to try it out.”

The first SailScow model is a 37ft cruiser designed by Gildas Plessis, a strong advocate of this hull shape. It’s primarily of marine ply and epoxy and offers a step change in internal space compared to other yachts of this length. Options include a four cabin layout, with two doubles forward, both with rectangular beds, while aft there’s a further double, plus a twin cabin with bunk beds. Alternatively there’s space for a giant owner’s cabin forward, plus one aft double port and a generous technical and stowage area to starboard.

As with other scow bow derived cruisers there’s a massive amount of space on deck – plenty of room for sun bathing and to stow a tender without deflating it.

The SailScow 40 offers significantly more accommodation space than the SailScow 37, yet light displacement is only 5,600kg. The SailScow 42 is intended as an expedition boat with a protected doghouse and spacious three cabin/three head interior.

All models are offered as either a turn-key finished boat in the Optimum range, or as the Explorer range of ready-to-assemble CNC-cut plywood kits.

SailScow 37 specifications

LOA: 10.80m 35 ft 5in

Draught: 1.9m 6ft 3in

Price: POA

Builder: sailscow.com

