First look: Outremer 52

The new Outremer 52 takes on all the knowledge from the companies previous successes, the Outremer 51 and 55

Grand Large Yachting has pooled serious knowledge, design and build experience to create what it deems to be an ideal family-sized fast catamaran for world voyaging. The Outremer 52 combines the proven features of the 51 (over 100 built) with the fresh looks and success of the recently launched 55, which won a European Yacht of the Year award last year.

Outremer is targeting 10-12 knot average speeds for this new model: “250 miles a day is enough for comfort and performance,” said Outremer CEO, Xavier Desmarest, at the Cannes Yachting Festival unveiling.

Its sister company, Gunboat, was involved to help lighten the structures while increasing stiffness, including the use of carbon bulkheads. The weight saved in structure allows more volume with slightly wider upper parts of the hull, and openings and glass surfaces have been increased. In comparison to the 51 it is actually slightly heavier, but carries more sail area.

VPLP, which spent two and a half years developing the design with Franck Darnet and Patrick Le Quément, expects the performance to be similar if not slightly better than the 51. Sightlines and communication are also improved, with forward visibility from the bar area and saloon seating, and there are four opening ports in the saloon for ventilation.

Wheel and tiller options are offered or, uniquely, a choice of both on either side, while mechanical steering should bring the sporty feel for which the brand is renowned. The layout sees three or four cabins and three different ‘moods’ or styles. And, like on the larger sister, a utility cabin option is offered so owners can choose an office, workroom, laundry or kids’ cabin.

The standard boat will have diesel engines, but the Grande Motte yard insists the yacht’s ability to sail well means these will be little used. It does already offer electric propulsion alternatives and – as seen on Roland Jourdain’s new 5X We Explore, which uses lots of flax fibre – it is increasingly building with recycled or recyclable materials. The 51 has the potential to mount 2,100W solar panels, an option all owners are reportedly choosing.

Outremer is continuing to increase its production capacity to try to meet the insatiable demand for its performance catamarans, but insists it will maintain its direct customer contact approach. The first boat is in build and will debut at the International Multihull Show in April 2023.

Outremer 52 specifications

LOA: 15.73m / 51ft 7in

Beam: 7.89m / 25ft 11in

Draught: 1.07m-2.30m / 3ft 6in-7ft 7in

Displacement: 12,500kg / 27,558lb

Price: ex VAT €1.2m

Builder: catamaran-outremer.com

