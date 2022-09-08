First look: Jeanneau 65

We take a look at the new Jeanneau 65 another offering from the French brand that can be configured in a variety of different ways

The new Jeanneau 65 represents a significant makeover of the already successful Jeanneau 64. As with the Jeanneau 60 this is intended as a boat that can be configured in many different ways, each with a different character.

Those wanting more of a performance boat can specify a taller rig and mainsheet taken to the cockpit sole, while those looking for safer and easier handling can opt for a mainsheet arch, plus a long hard top, with an optional central folding sunroof area.

In all cases cockpit space is maximised as a result of pushing the wheels well back in the boat – Jeanneau claims it offers the equivalent space to a multihull in this respect.

Accommodation below decks is by London-based designer Andrew Winch, with options including two spacious owner’s cabins with private bathrooms, three cabins including owner forward, or four cabins. All of these have the possibility of an additional single cabin that could be a walk-in closet, additional berth, or even an office area – although the expansive chart table is also designed to be used as a desk when cruising.

Jeanneau is also set to unveil an innovative new 55ft cruising model this winter in time for the Düsseldorf show in January. Drawn by the same Briand/Winch team as the 60 and 65, this will have a very different deck and interior layout, featuring three separate companionways.

Jeanneau 65 specifications

Hull length: 19.55m / 64ft 1in

Beam: 5.40m / 17ft 8in

Ballast: 9,350kg / 20,613lb

Displacement: 31,000kg / 68,343lb

Price: TBA

Builder: jeanneau.com

