Jeanneau’s current range of large yachts has attracted much acclaim since the Jeanneau Yachts 57 was launched a decade ago and a 64-footer was introduced in 2014. We take a look at the latest model in the range, the Jeanneau 60

Jeanneau offers buyers an enticing blend of superyacht features at around half the price of other yachts of a similar size.

The latest model is once again a Philippe Briand design, one that benefits from an up-to-date high-stability hull shape with reverse bow, chined hull, and integrated bowsprit.

The high freeboard, along with a raised cockpit sole aft, clearly improves headroom and the feeling of space in the aft sections of the yacht, while also giving the helmsman a clearer view forward.

There’s also no longer any need to clamber over seats or coamings to go forward – the side decks incorporate a gentle ramp that starts outboard of each wheel pedestal.

It’s an idea that has worked well on the smaller Sun Odyssey models such as the 410 and 440. An offset tender garage will accommodate a dinghy of almost 3m.

Jeanneau says 19 different configurations are available for the Andrew Winch-designed interior, ranging from spacious suites fore and aft to a six-cabin layout.

One neat option gives the ability to split the forward area into either two double cabins, or convert it in only a few minutes into a large suite, with a larger double bunk, plus a sofa.

Provision of natural light has been taken a stage on from existing designs, thanks to the long saloon windows, plentiful overhead hatches and generous hull windows that give a view of the water from every bunk.

For the first time Jeanneau has positioned the galley forward next to the main bulkhead, which also helps accentuate space in the saloon.

Interior joinery is limited in choice – it’s either teak or light oak. However, for upholstery there are ten different choices of design, half of them leather, while a further five different styled themes are available for cabins.

This flexibility offered in interior layouts continues in the options to configure the boat for different types of use. These include a cockpit arch, hard top, and sprayhood, plus an external galley, detachable inner forestay, furling mainsail, a ‘Mediterranean Sport’ model and a version adapted for longer distance offshore cruising.

The Jeanneau 60 is scheduled to be unveiled at the Düsseldorf boat show in January 2021 and completes Jeanneau’s line-up of yachts between 51ft and 64ft. Pricing will be announced in November.

Specification

LOA: 18.28m / 60ft 0in

Hull length: 17.41m / 57ft 1in

Beam: 5.20m / 17ft 1in

Draught (standard keel): 2.55m / 8ft 4in

Base price: TBC