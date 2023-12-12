First look: Black Pepper Code C.69

The Black Pepper Code C.69 is the impressive yard's first multihull designed for offshore passagemaking and racing in comfort and style

Black Pepper Yachts never ceases to impress, whether it’s the Nantes-based firm’s stylish and impeccably finished daysailers, or performance monohulls including Sam Manuard-designed IMOCA 60s for sailors such as Armel Tripon, Sam Davies and Phil Sharp.

The Black Pepper Code C.69 is a stunning 69ft epoxy infused carbon sandwich design from the board of François Pérus and Romain Scolari and is the yard’s first multihull. It’s designed for offshore passagemaking and racing in both comfort and style. It incorporates many proven innovations from today’s large racing multihulls and is set up to be easy to sail short-handed. Yet acceleration and the potential for very high average speeds are impressive.

However, the accent on performance doesn’t result in compromised cruising comforts – there are large bathing platforms and a big aft cockpit with outdoor galley that opens onto a huge saloon. The customisable accommodation in the hulls looks larger than the sleek lines might suggest. Initial drawings show two double suites, a triple cabin, and crew quarters with three berths, all with private bathrooms.

The interior is fitted out with top notch finishes. A full complement of hotel systems assures comfort, with options including air conditioning, a 200lt/h watermaker, large solar array and an 11kW diesel generator.

A common problem with ultra light boats can be a lack of payload for serious cruising, especially if this isn’t factored in at the design stage. However, this boat has a 4.5 tonne limit, representing 25% of light displacement, and there’s tankage for 1,000lt of both fuel and fresh water.

Black Pepper Code C.69 specifications

LOA: 21.00m 69ft

Beam: 9.60m 31ft 6in

Draught: 1.20m-2.80m 3ft 11in to 9ft 2in

Light displacement: 17,500kg 38,600lb

Upwind sail area: 220m2 2,368ft2

Builder: blackpepper.fr

