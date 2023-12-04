C-Cat 65 first look: elegant, sophisticated catamaran

The C-Cat 65 from Comar is a 65ft catamaran designed for cruising, the first example of which is set to be launched in summer 2025

Italian yard Comar is adding a 65ft model designed by Enrico Contreas and Luigi Cirillo to its existing range of 37-65ft performance catamarans and 52-100ft monohulls, the new C-Cat 65. Carbon infused hull, deck and bulkheads keep displacement down to 18,500kg, an impressive figure for such a large vessel, while upwind sail area of 232m2 gives an enormous power to weight ratio.

The deck layout takes inspiration from the short-handed racing world and includes raised steering positions each side of the hardtop, where lines for key manoeuvres are led.

There’s also an inside steering position at the front of the saloon.

Despite its performance potential this is intended as a comfortable, elegant and sophisticated yacht. The bright, modern interior includes a massive retractable window between the saloon and cockpit that’s engineered to leave virtually as little trace of its presence when open as possible.

To minimise wetted surface area the waterline beam of each hull is only 1.75m (5ft 9in). Yet the owner’s hull of three-cabin boats won’t have the feel of being in a narrow tube thanks to a big athwartships bed that has ample space to walk around its foot.

As well as access from the saloon, this cabin also has a dedicated companionway aft, giving easy access to the port side bathing platform.

Payload is 5.5 tonnes, representing 30% of the light displacement, and the first example is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2025.

C-Cat 65 specifications

Hull length: 19.71m / 65ft 8in

Beam: 9.20m / 30ft 2in

Draught: 1.63m-3.2m / 5ft 4in-10ft 6in

Displacement: 18,500kg / 40,800lb

Upwind sail area: 232m2 / 2,500ft2

Price: circa €3.5m

Builder: comaryachts.it

