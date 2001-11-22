Counting down…

Yachting World Editor Andrew Bray and the crew of his YW H42 sloop Firefly are busy with final preparations

Yachting World Editor Andrew Bray and the crew of his YW H42 sloop Firefly are busy with final preparations for the Sunday 25 November start of the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) 2001.

This year’s race has brought 225 boats from 26 countries to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and each of them will be making thorough last-minute checks of all their systems, inspecting routing charts and taking a look at what they can expect in the way of weather.

The weather picture may be of particular concern because of the battering the island received just a few days ago. “There’s been a lot of damage on the south side of the island,” said the Firefly skipper, “and we had 40 knots through the marina here in the north, but no major problems.”

Victualing will be one of the last jobs, with fresh goods being stored as late as Sunday morning. The crews have been doing a good deal of socialising since the opening ceremony last Sunday but Saturday night’s celebrations will be a little more restrained, with thoughts of the morning after uppermost in their minds.