In the September 2021 issue of Yachting World we pick the top 50 best bluewater catamarans for your next adventure and test the Neel 43 trimaran.

News

Vendée Globe race entries stack up for limited places

Whitbread legends return for the Ocean Globe Race

To stay or go? – the big dilemma facing cruising rallies

Ultime trimarans get ready for solo round the world contest

Features

50 best bluewater catamarans

For sailing the oceans in spacious comfort catamarans and trimarans are hard to beat – and the choice is huge

Atlantic northbound

A 6,000-mile passage from Cape Town to the Azores was a fitting finale to an epic cruising circumnavigation

Queen of the seas

How childhood memories influenced the design of a brand new ketch built for the 21st century along classic lines

All aboard for the ride

IMOCA 60s are designed for solo racing… so what happens when you put a full crew aboard to race 2,000 miles?

Neel 43 trimaran on test

Can’t decide between a monohull and a catamaran? Maybe three hulls is the magic number for cruising…

New gear and yachts

A raft of new launches as boat shows prepare to resume Seeing better at sea – premium binoculars on test Onboard ethernet, ultrasonic wind sensor, and more

Practical features