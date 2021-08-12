In the September 2021 issue of Yachting World we pick the top 50 best bluewater catamarans for your next adventure and test the Neel 43 trimaran.
News
Vendée Globe race entries stack up for limited places
Whitbread legends return for the Ocean Globe Race
To stay or go? – the big dilemma facing cruising rallies
Ultime trimarans get ready for solo round the world contest
Features
50 best bluewater catamarans
For sailing the oceans in spacious comfort catamarans and trimarans are hard to beat – and the choice is huge
Atlantic northbound
A 6,000-mile passage from Cape Town to the Azores was a fitting finale to an epic cruising circumnavigation
Queen of the seas
How childhood memories influenced the design of a brand new ketch built for the 21st century along classic lines
All aboard for the ride
IMOCA 60s are designed for solo racing… so what happens when you put a full crew aboard to race 2,000 miles?
Neel 43 trimaran on test
Can’t decide between a monohull and a catamaran? Maybe three hulls is the magic number for cruising…
New gear and yachts
A raft of new launches as boat shows prepare to resume
Seeing better at sea – premium binoculars on test
Onboard ethernet, ultrasonic wind sensor, and more
Practical features
Special report
Why are orcas attacking yachts off Portugal?
Extraordinary boats
The futuristic Hanstaiger X1
Masterclass
Pip Hare on 21st century pilotage plans
5 expert tips
Ben Saxton on racing in light winds and tide