The September 2020 edition of Yachting World features a test of the Discovery Bluewater 50 catamaran, plus a closer look at this year’s Vendée Globe contenders

News

Cruisers are facing up to a COVID-19 ‘new normal’

NZ America’s Cup team hit by financial scam controversy

Jérémie Beyou sets himself up as Vendée Globe favourite

Features

On the limit

Taking a closer look at the futuristic flying machines competing in this year’s Vendée Globe race

Taking control

How modern autopilots can be your best helmsman. Matthew Sheahan gets tips from the offshore experts

Caledonian blues

Be captivated by the reefs, lagoons and friendly people in the Pacific islands of New Caledonia

Class act

Cruising with children allowed a Swiss couple to fulfil their Pacific dreams: lessons became a school of adventure

Master your mainsail

Knowing how to set up a multihull’s mainsail is crucial. Expert multihull sailor Brian Thompson shares his knowledge

New gear and yachts

Discovery Bluewater 50 catamaran on test

First look at Hanse’s new Privilège 510 cat

How boating technology could lead to floating cities

The coolest new cats for fast passagemaking from Outremer, IceCat, Windelo, Fountaine Pajot… and more

Practical features

Special report

Rupert Holmes on celestial navigation

Extraordinary boats

The experimental Pogo Foiler

Masterclass with Pip Hare

Metal fatigue and when to change your rigging

5 expert tips

How to make emergency structural repairs offshore

Cover picture

On test this issue: Discovery’s Bluewater 50 catamaran. Photo by Richard Langdon