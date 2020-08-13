The September 2020 edition of Yachting World features a test of the Discovery Bluewater 50 catamaran, plus a closer look at this year’s Vendée Globe contenders
News
Cruisers are facing up to a COVID-19 ‘new normal’
NZ America’s Cup team hit by financial scam controversy
Jérémie Beyou sets himself up as Vendée Globe favourite
Features
On the limit
Taking a closer look at the futuristic flying machines competing in this year’s Vendée Globe race
Taking control
How modern autopilots can be your best helmsman. Matthew Sheahan gets tips from the offshore experts
Caledonian blues
Be captivated by the reefs, lagoons and friendly people in the Pacific islands of New Caledonia
Class act
Cruising with children allowed a Swiss couple to fulfil their Pacific dreams: lessons became a school of adventure
Master your mainsail
Knowing how to set up a multihull’s mainsail is crucial. Expert multihull sailor Brian Thompson shares his knowledge
New gear and yachts
Discovery Bluewater 50 catamaran on test
First look at Hanse’s new Privilège 510 cat
How boating technology could lead to floating cities
The coolest new cats for fast passagemaking from Outremer, IceCat, Windelo, Fountaine Pajot… and more
Practical features
Special report
Rupert Holmes on celestial navigation
Extraordinary boats
The experimental Pogo Foiler
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Metal fatigue and when to change your rigging
5 expert tips
How to make emergency structural repairs offshore
Cover picture
On test this issue: Discovery’s Bluewater 50 catamaran. Photo by Richard Langdon