November 2019

In the November issue of Yachting World, we jump on board Alex Thomson’s new Hugo Boss for a test sail, and reveal the secrets of the skippers who have sailed well over a million nautical miles.

News

Launch of the super-foilers, the first America’s Cup AC75s

Champagne christening for the new Hugo Boss

Team Australia wins the $1m SailGP grand finale

Strong showing for British yachts at Southampton Boat Show

Features

The Boss is back

Can Alex Thomson’s new Hugo Boss win the next Vendée Globe? Helen Fretter sails on board

Secrets of the million milers

What cruising tips can we learn from skippers who, between them, have sailed well over two million ocean miles?

Project simplicity

Michael Schmidt’s new carbon cruiser combines genius ideas with a keep-it-simple theme, says Toby Hodges

Built to cruise

One man’s idea of what a no-compromise offshore cruiser should be, the Kraken 50 does things differently

Voyage of Integrity

After sailing his classic-style cutter to the Arctic island of Jan Mayen, Will Stirling and crew set off to climb its volcano

New gear and yachts

Jeanneau Sun Loft 47, Vismara Mills 68, MMW 33 and more…

Smart tech for the connected yacht, plus more of the latest gear

Practical features

Special report

Sell your yacht for top dollar in the Pacific

Road to the Cup

Ben Ainslie on America’s Cup foil systems

Extraordinary boats

The S&S 12 Metre Enterprise

Navigation briefing

Chris Tibbs navigates with Google Earth

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to helm downwind for speed

5 tips

How to win when the forecast goes wrong

Cover picture

Alex Thomson’s radical new foiling IMOCA 60 Hugo Boss. Photo by Alex Thomson Racing/Hugo Boss