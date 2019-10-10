November 2019

In the November issue of Yachting World, we jump on board Alex Thomson’s new Hugo Boss for a test sail, and reveal the secrets of the skippers who have sailed well over a million nautical miles.
News
Launch of the super-foilers, the first America’s Cup AC75s
Champagne christening for the new Hugo Boss
Team Australia wins the $1m SailGP grand finale
Strong showing for British yachts at Southampton Boat Show
Features
The Boss is back
Can Alex Thomson’s new Hugo Boss win the next Vendée Globe? Helen Fretter sails on board
Secrets of the million milers
What cruising tips can we learn from skippers who, between them, have sailed well over two million ocean miles?
Project simplicity
Michael Schmidt’s new carbon cruiser combines genius ideas with a keep-it-simple theme, says Toby Hodges
Built to cruise
One man’s idea of what a no-compromise offshore cruiser should be, the Kraken 50 does things differently
Voyage of Integrity
After sailing his classic-style cutter to the Arctic island of Jan Mayen, Will Stirling and crew set off to climb its volcano
New gear and yachts
Jeanneau Sun Loft 47, Vismara Mills 68, MMW 33 and more…
Smart tech for the connected yacht, plus more of the latest gear
Practical features
Special report
Sell your yacht for top dollar in the Pacific
Road to the Cup
Ben Ainslie on America’s Cup foil systems
Extraordinary boats
The S&S 12 Metre Enterprise
Navigation briefing
Chris Tibbs navigates with Google Earth
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to helm downwind for speed
5 tips
How to win when the forecast goes wrong
Cover picture
Alex Thomson’s radical new foiling IMOCA 60 Hugo Boss. Photo by Alex Thomson Racing/Hugo Boss