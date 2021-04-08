In the May 2021 issue of Yachting World, Toby Hodges takes the Dufour 471 out for a test sail, and speculate on what might happen in the next America’s Cup, with the Kiwis rumoured to be eyeing up a shakeup. We also bring you advice on how to dive from your boat, transatlantic weather planning tips as well as all the usual gear, reviews, news and more.

News

Bumper UK race fleets forecast for this summer

‘Budget friendly’ round the world races announced

Atlantic crossing rallies on target for record entries

SailGP drives towards gender equality in competitive sailing

Features

Ocean sailing masterclass

How do you keep going, no matter what, on an ocean passage? Vendée Globe skippers share pro tips on how to prepare and repair

America’s Cup where next?

Emirates Team New Zealand successfully defended the 36th America’s Cup… and could shake things up for the 37th

Untouched Pacific

Champion surfer John John Florence takes his Gunboat 48 on a 2,500-mile cruise to a remote Pacific island group

Follow the stars

Bluewater sailors Andy Schell and family go back to basics to cruise the Swedish archipelagos on a classic Norlin 34

New gear and yachts

On test: Dufour 470

Tame your code sails with the latest generation furlers

A dozen of the latest multihulls previewed as builders gear up for the new sailing season

Practical features

Special Report: How to go diving from your yacht

Extraordinary boats: The Lauent Giles Vertue Andrillot

Weather briefing: Chris Tibbs on options for eastbound transatlantic crossings

5 tips: Abby Ehler on getting ready for the new season