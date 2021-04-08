In the May 2021 issue of Yachting World, Toby Hodges takes the Dufour 471 out for a test sail, and speculate on what might happen in the next America’s Cup, with the Kiwis rumoured to be eyeing up a shakeup. We also bring you advice on how to dive from your boat, transatlantic weather planning tips as well as all the usual gear, reviews, news and more.
News
Bumper UK race fleets forecast for this summer
‘Budget friendly’ round the world races announced
Atlantic crossing rallies on target for record entries
SailGP drives towards gender equality in competitive sailing
Features
Ocean sailing masterclass
How do you keep going, no matter what, on an ocean passage? Vendée Globe skippers share pro tips on how to prepare and repair
America’s Cup where next?
Emirates Team New Zealand successfully defended the 36th America’s Cup… and could shake things up for the 37th
Untouched Pacific
Champion surfer John John Florence takes his Gunboat 48 on a 2,500-mile cruise to a remote Pacific island group
Follow the stars
Bluewater sailors Andy Schell and family go back to basics to cruise the Swedish archipelagos on a classic Norlin 34
New gear and yachts
On test: Dufour 470
Tame your code sails with the latest generation furlers
A dozen of the latest multihulls previewed as builders gear up for the new sailing season
Practical features
Special Report: How to go diving from your yacht
Extraordinary boats: The Lauent Giles Vertue Andrillot
Weather briefing: Chris Tibbs on options for eastbound transatlantic crossings
5 tips: Abby Ehler on getting ready for the new season