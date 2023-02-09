In Yachting World March 2023 issue we bring you our bumper feature on the 20th European Yacht of the Year awards, where YW’s Toby Hodges was among the 12-strong jury who tested 21 yachts to find the best of the year in a variety of categories. And we test the new Beneteau First 36, which has been keenly anticipated as a return to the iconic ‘First’ range of cruiser / racers which have seen such success over the years.

Helen Fretter takes a look at a new intensive course, which claims to be a fast-track ticket to catamaran skippering and we take a fresh look at the British Virgin Islands, now seeing cruisers return in their droves after a tough few years.

All this plus the latest in Pip Hare’s guide to double handed sailing, tips to maintain crew morale, forecasting for Southern Ocean storms and much more.

News

A brutal start for The Ocean Race competitors

British sailors bid for 2024 Vendée Globe glory

VAT shock for UK boat owners with yachts in Europe

Features

Atlantic express

The ARC+ rally might have a reputation for being the ‘easy’ Atlantic crossing, but the most recent was fast and furious

Goliaths of the Tasman

The 100-footers are a unique breed, and the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race is their most anticipated showdown

Paradise regained

The British Virgin Islands have had a tough few years, but cruisers are heading back to this favourite sailing destination

Fast track cats

An intensive course prioritises a fast-track ticket to skippering a catamaran. Helen Fretter finds out more

New gear and yachts

Best yachts of 2023 – It’s the 20th European Yacht of the Year awards. YW’s Toby Hodges was among the 12-strong jury who tested 21 yachts

Boat test: Beneteau First 36 – Beneteau back to its iconic best?

Gear:Boat monitoring systems, EPIRBs with AIS and more

Practical features

Special report

Investigating orca attacks on yachts

Shorthanded sailing

Pip Hare explains spinnaker drops

5 expert tips

How to build and maintain crew morale

Extraordinary boats

1970s Holman & Pye classic Cass

Weather briefing

Chris Tibbs on Southern Ocean storms