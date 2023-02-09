March 2023

In Yachting World March 2023 issue we bring you our bumper feature on the 20th European Yacht of the Year awards, where YW’s Toby Hodges was among the 12-strong jury who tested 21 yachts to find the best of the year in a variety of categories. And we test the new Beneteau First 36, which has been keenly anticipated as a return to the iconic ‘First’ range of cruiser / racers which have seen such success over the years.

Helen Fretter takes a look at a new intensive course, which claims to be a fast-track ticket to catamaran skippering and we take a fresh look at the British Virgin Islands, now seeing cruisers return in their droves after a tough few years.

All this plus the latest in Pip Hare’s guide to double handed sailing, tips to maintain crew morale, forecasting for Southern Ocean storms and much more.

News

A brutal start for The Ocean Race competitors

British sailors bid for 2024 Vendée Globe glory

VAT shock for UK boat owners with yachts in Europe

Features

Atlantic express

The ARC+ rally might have a reputation for being the ‘easy’ Atlantic crossing, but the most recent was fast and furious

Goliaths of the Tasman

The 100-footers are a unique breed, and the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race is their most anticipated showdown

Paradise regained

The British Virgin Islands have had a tough few years, but cruisers are heading back to this favourite sailing destination

Fast track cats

An intensive course prioritises a fast-track ticket to skippering a catamaran. Helen Fretter finds out more

New gear and yachts

Best yachts of 2023 – It’s the 20th European Yacht of the Year awards. YW’s Toby Hodges was among the 12-strong jury who tested 21 yachts

Boat test: Beneteau First 36 – Beneteau back to its iconic best?

Gear:Boat monitoring systems, EPIRBs with AIS and more

Practical features

Special report

Investigating orca attacks on yachts

Shorthanded sailing

Pip Hare explains spinnaker drops

5 expert tips

How to build and maintain crew morale

Extraordinary boats

1970s Holman & Pye classic Cass

Weather briefing

Chris Tibbs on Southern Ocean storms