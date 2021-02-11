In the March 2021 issue of Yachting World, Toby Hodges reports on the winners of the European Yacht of the Year – for which he was one of the judging panel. Lifelong sailor, Vicky Jackson shares what she has learned from over 200,000 miles at sea, and we offer advice on avoiding, and coping with, seasickness.
News
The unfolding drama of the America’s Cup in Auckland
The closest ever finish to the Vendée Globe solo epic
A record number of entries for this year’s Rolex Fastnet Race
Celebrating remarkable solo voyages around the world
Features
200,000 mile cruisers
Having spent over 20 years sailing around the globe, Vicky Jackson shares some insights from a lifetime at sea
Sailing in uncertain times
A 2,000-mile non-stop sail from Seychelles to South Africa… plus advice on planning for post-pandemic cruising
Top yachts of 2021
Against all the odds, the European Yacht of the Year jury tested 15 yachts last year. UK juror Toby Hodges reveals the winners
Ultimate expedition sailor?
The most famous adventurer and sailor you (might) never have heard of… the fascinating story of explorer Mike Horn
New gear and yachts
Fast development racers from Mills, Pogo, MW and Aeolos
Latest generation integrated marine electronic systems
Tested: base layer clothing for winter warmth
Practical features
Special Report: Train like a pilot to eliminate human error
Extraordinary boats: The modern classic Spirit 44e that runs on electric power
Masterclass: Coping with and avoiding seasickness
5 tips: Carolijn Brouwer on how to steer fast downwind