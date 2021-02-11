In the March 2021 issue of Yachting World, Toby Hodges reports on the winners of the European Yacht of the Year – for which he was one of the judging panel. Lifelong sailor, Vicky Jackson shares what she has learned from over 200,000 miles at sea, and we offer advice on avoiding, and coping with, seasickness.

News

The unfolding drama of the America’s Cup in Auckland

The closest ever finish to the Vendée Globe solo epic

A record number of entries for this year’s Rolex Fastnet Race

Celebrating remarkable solo voyages around the world

Features

200,000 mile cruisers

Having spent over 20 years sailing around the globe, Vicky Jackson shares some insights from a lifetime at sea

Sailing in uncertain times

A 2,000-mile non-stop sail from Seychelles to South Africa… plus advice on planning for post-pandemic cruising

Top yachts of 2021

Against all the odds, the European Yacht of the Year jury tested 15 yachts last year. UK juror Toby Hodges reveals the winners

Ultimate expedition sailor?

The most famous adventurer and sailor you (might) never have heard of… the fascinating story of explorer Mike Horn

New gear and yachts

Fast development racers from Mills, Pogo, MW and Aeolos

Latest generation integrated marine electronic systems

Tested: base layer clothing for winter warmth

Practical features

Special Report: Train like a pilot to eliminate human error

Extraordinary boats: The modern classic Spirit 44e that runs on electric power

Masterclass: Coping with and avoiding seasickness

5 tips: Carolijn Brouwer on how to steer fast downwind