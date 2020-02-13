March 2020

This month’s issue features a full test of Amel Yachts’ new flagship, the Amel 60, plus the European Yacht of the Year judges crown the best new models for 2020.
News
Plymouth is set to host a rival Fastnet race
Lucky escape for a race boat crew who lost their keel
Gitana Team quits the Ultime trimaran class
Sydney to Auckland and Aegean 600 races announced
Features
Oceanproof
How to be well prepared for the most likely problems a bluewater cruise can throw at you
The fickle Hobart
The Rolex Sydney Hobart Race was mentally taxing for all competitors in the offshore classic’s 75th anniversary year
Watch the birdie
Renowned yachting photographer Rick Tomlinson leads a wildlife adventure photo expedition in the Falkland Islands
La belle Amel
The French yard has built 50+ years of knowledge into its new world cruising flagship, the Amel 60
New gear and yachts
European Yacht of the Year panel judge Toby Hodges highlights this year’s nominees and unveils the winners
What lies ahead: sonar and forward-looking sounders
Retroreflective MOB gear, an inflatable dinghy… and more
Practical features
Special report
Year round sailing in the Mediterranean
Extraordinary boats
The Whitbread-winning ketch Flyer
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Tips for navigation by iPad
Road to the America’s Cup
Ben Ainslie on why sailing simulators are vital
Navigation briefing
Coping with nav on fast and wet boats
When to back off in big conditions
Cover picture
The new Amel 60. Photo: Rick Tomlinson