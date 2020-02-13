March 2020

This month’s issue features a full test of Amel Yachts’ new flagship, the Amel 60, plus the European Yacht of the Year judges crown the best new models for 2020.

News

Plymouth is set to host a rival Fastnet race

Lucky escape for a race boat crew who lost their keel

Gitana Team quits the Ultime trimaran class

Sydney to Auckland and Aegean 600 races announced

Features

Oceanproof

How to be well prepared for the most likely problems a bluewater cruise can throw at you

The fickle Hobart

The Rolex Sydney Hobart Race was mentally taxing for all competitors in the offshore classic’s 75th anniversary year

Watch the birdie

Renowned yachting photographer Rick Tomlinson leads a wildlife adventure photo expedition in the Falkland Islands

La belle Amel

The French yard has built 50+ years of knowledge into its new world cruising flagship, the Amel 60

New gear and yachts

European Yacht of the Year panel judge Toby Hodges highlights this year’s nominees and unveils the winners

What lies ahead: sonar and forward-looking sounders

Retroreflective MOB gear, an inflatable dinghy… and more

Practical features

Special report

Year round sailing in the Mediterranean

Extraordinary boats

The Whitbread-winning ketch Flyer

Masterclass with Pip Hare

Tips for navigation by iPad

Road to the America’s Cup

Ben Ainslie on why sailing simulators are vital

Navigation briefing

Coping with nav on fast and wet boats

5 expert sailing tips

When to back off in big conditions

Cover picture

The new Amel 60. Photo: Rick Tomlinson