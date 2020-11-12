In the December 2020 issue of Yachting World, we rate the chances of this year’s Jules Verne Trophy challengers and put the Porsche-designed Elan GT6 to the test

News

Action from Les Voiles de St Tropez’s spectacular regatta

America’s Cup row over Hauraki Gulf race venues

15-year-old schoolboy is youngest to sail round Britain

A second Fastnet Race rival event launched for 2021

Features

Aiming for the impossible?

Could the 40-day around the world record fall? Helen Fretter talks to this year’s Jules Verne Trophy challengers

Jimmy’s electric catamaran

Jimmy Cornell reports on his new catamaran, aboard which he plans a fossil-free circumnavigation

The slow life

An unhurried late summer cruise around the islands of southern Denmark proves a tonic for Tom Cunliffe

Cruising therapy

What are your sailing plans for 2021 and beyond? Elaine Bunting investigates the options for sailing in an era of uncertainty

New gear and yachts

It’s not about the badge… Toby Hodges sails the GT6, Elan’s latest ‘Grand Tourer’ with design input from Studio F.A. Porsche

A trio of unique composite custom designs

Why hydrogen fuel cells could be a clean source of alternative energy for yachts

Data displays, diagnostics, remote monitoring and more of the latest marine gear

Practical features

Special report: Susan Glenny on emergency steering

Extraordinary boats: Evrika, an S&S Swan 65 with a rock ‘n’ roll past

Masterclass with Pip Hare: Knowing when to turn back

5 expert tips: How to make winning race decisions

Cover photo: Gitana 17 flying in trials for a Jules Verne Trophy round the world record attempt. Photo: Yann Riou / polaRYSE / Gitana