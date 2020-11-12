In the December 2020 issue of Yachting World, we rate the chances of this year’s Jules Verne Trophy challengers and put the Porsche-designed Elan GT6 to the test
News
Action from Les Voiles de St Tropez’s spectacular regatta
America’s Cup row over Hauraki Gulf race venues
15-year-old schoolboy is youngest to sail round Britain
A second Fastnet Race rival event launched for 2021
Features
Aiming for the impossible?
Could the 40-day around the world record fall? Helen Fretter talks to this year’s Jules Verne Trophy challengers
Jimmy’s electric catamaran
Jimmy Cornell reports on his new catamaran, aboard which he plans a fossil-free circumnavigation
The slow life
An unhurried late summer cruise around the islands of southern Denmark proves a tonic for Tom Cunliffe
Cruising therapy
What are your sailing plans for 2021 and beyond? Elaine Bunting investigates the options for sailing in an era of uncertainty
New gear and yachts
It’s not about the badge… Toby Hodges sails the GT6, Elan’s latest ‘Grand Tourer’ with design input from Studio F.A. Porsche
A trio of unique composite custom designs
Why hydrogen fuel cells could be a clean source of alternative energy for yachts
Data displays, diagnostics, remote monitoring and more of the latest marine gear
Practical features
Special report: Susan Glenny on emergency steering
Extraordinary boats: Evrika, an S&S Swan 65 with a rock ‘n’ roll past
Masterclass with Pip Hare: Knowing when to turn back
5 expert tips: How to make winning race decisions
Cover photo: Gitana 17 flying in trials for a Jules Verne Trophy round the world record attempt. Photo: Yann Riou / polaRYSE / Gitana