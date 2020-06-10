Elan GT6: Slovenian yard to launch first Porsche-designed sailboat

Designed in collaboration with Studio FA Porsche, the Elan GT6 is the latest in a long line of innovative Slovenian yachts with a good balance between sailing qualities and accommodation

When Elan passed from state ownership to the private sector in July 2017, the development of new models virtually stopped, aside from the GT5, which launched three years ago.

Even that boat is based on the hull of the 2013 Elan 400 (subsequently renamed the E5), which is a gorgeous boat to sail and has impressive hull volume.

The 49ft (15m) Elan GT6 is therefore a development that will be welcomed by the brand’s many long-standing fans. First impressions are of a design with styling that echoes that of the very best larger yachts and superyachts.

Naval architecture is again by Humphreys Yacht Design, while Studio FA Porsche produced the styling for the deck, cockpit and interior in the German company’s first ever involvement with a yacht.

Visitors to the Dusseldorf boat show were treated to one of the key sources of inspiration for the GT6 – Elan had an ultra-rare 1973 Porsche 911 RS from the Porsche Museum on its stand, styled by Studio FA Porsche.

Hull shape is exactly what we have come to expect from a Humphreys cruising design and is clearly informed by the firm’s experience with short-handed ocean racing yachts.

“Cruising efficiency is also about performance,” says Rob Humphreys. “[Whether] getting from A to B, or avoiding bad weather, there are lots of benefits of having a fast yacht and I can’t think of any benefits of having a slow boat.

“People think performance is scary but that’s not the case. We look at the aspects of performance that make life easier and better.”

The interior benefits from Studio FA Porsche’s blend of a minimalistic design approach while embracing the concept of enhancing functionality.

For instance, deep, seamanlike fiddles double as secure handholds, and effort has been made to maximise stowage.

The first Elan GT6 is due to launch this summer and should make its debut in September at the 2020 Cannes Boat Show.

Specification

LOA: 15.14m (49ft 8in)

Hull length: 14.33m (47ft)

LWL: 13.50m (44ft 3in)

Beam: 4.49m (14ft 9in)

Draught (standard keel): 2.45m (8ft 4in)

Displacement: 14,327kg (31,586lb)

Price: €369,000 (ex. VAT)