The August 2020 edition of Yachting World includes the results of our latest ARC skippers’ survey and a full test of the Hallberg-Rassy 40C, plus our essential Hong Kong cruising guide.

News

Yachting World’s Pip Hare secures Vendée Globe race sponsorship

Foiling monohull unveiled for a Youth America’s Cup competition

Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez to reboot the racing calendar

Features

High flyers

What’s it really like to sail an AC75 every day? INEOS Team UK grinder David Carr describes the thrills

Stress-free sail handling

The 276 transatlantic skippers who took part in our ARC survey share their knowledge on the art of easy sailing

A shift on the horizon

Will post-lockdown sailing ever be the same again? We investigate how coronavirus may change the way we sail

A tale of two cities

The waters around Hong Kong are full of surprises for both local sailors and visitors, reports Cameron Dueck

Magnus opus

Magnus Rassy says the 40C is the best boat his Hallberg-Rassy yard has ever built. Theo Stocker sails it to find out

New gear and yachts

A virtual tour of the Hylas 60 plus a first look at the new Pogo 44 and Farr X2

The latest offwind sails for tradewind crossings

Kids’ customisable lifejackets, mast boot tape, soft blocks, boat speakers and more

Practical features

Special report

Protecting your boat against lightning strikes

Extraordinary boats

Flax 27, the yacht made from plants

5 expert tips

Nick Moloney on how to face your fears

Navigation briefing

How to improve your forecasts

Cover picture

Joyous sailing in the Oyster 565 Panthalassa off Barcelona. Photo: Brian Carlin