The August 2020 edition of Yachting World includes the results of our latest ARC skippers’ survey and a full test of the Hallberg-Rassy 40C, plus our essential Hong Kong cruising guide.
News
Yachting World’s Pip Hare secures Vendée Globe race sponsorship
Foiling monohull unveiled for a Youth America’s Cup competition
Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez to reboot the racing calendar
Features
High flyers
What’s it really like to sail an AC75 every day? INEOS Team UK grinder David Carr describes the thrills
Stress-free sail handling
The 276 transatlantic skippers who took part in our ARC survey share their knowledge on the art of easy sailing
A shift on the horizon
Will post-lockdown sailing ever be the same again? We investigate how coronavirus may change the way we sail
A tale of two cities
The waters around Hong Kong are full of surprises for both local sailors and visitors, reports Cameron Dueck
Magnus opus
Magnus Rassy says the 40C is the best boat his Hallberg-Rassy yard has ever built. Theo Stocker sails it to find out
New gear and yachts
A virtual tour of the Hylas 60 plus a first look at the new Pogo 44 and Farr X2
The latest offwind sails for tradewind crossings
Kids’ customisable lifejackets, mast boot tape, soft blocks, boat speakers and more
Practical features
Special report
Protecting your boat against lightning strikes
Extraordinary boats
Flax 27, the yacht made from plants
5 expert tips
Nick Moloney on how to face your fears
Navigation briefing
How to improve your forecasts
Cover picture
Joyous sailing in the Oyster 565 Panthalassa off Barcelona. Photo: Brian Carlin