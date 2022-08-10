New wallywind range proves luxury and speed do mix

Relax on a cruise and challenge round the cans with the new wallywind range, Wally’s new sailing range, which allies cruising comforts to slick performance



Iconic sailboat builder Wally is returning to its roots with its breathtaking new range of cruiser-racers. The wallywind series runs from 110ft up to 150ft LOA, and holds out the promise of effortless performance allied to serious cruising comfort – all within an envelope of pure Wally charm.

Already in build is the first unit of the wallywind 110, meticulously laid up in carbon fibre by Wally’s expert laminators. As trailblazers in the use of carbon fibre afloat, Wally’s team are among the world’s most experienced, and are able to coax every possible advantage from this high-performance material.

Renowned design studio judel/vrolijk & co has once again provided a flawless transfer of Wally DNA to the lines of the boat, which are clean, simple and fast. A slightly raised deckhouse is cleverly concealed by the raised bulwarks, while the decks are perfectly flush. With this slight of hand, the wallywind 110 is able to offer the best of both worlds.

Extended bluewater cruises and long periods away from the marina can be contemplated in the utmost comfort for up to four couples, but the boat is also capable of showing the rest of the fleet a clean set of heels around the cans. “The wallywind110 is the equivalent of the Grand Touring car in the automotive world,” says Wally Managing Director Stefano de Vivo. “It is a very powerful yet smooth long-distance cruising machine – but one that could become a serious challenger in a race – if you felt so inclined.”

Founder and Chief Designer Luca Bassani explains the concept. “The 110 is a true hybrid because it offers the volumes and comforts of a deckhouse yacht, but with a flush-deck that offers the spirit and the performance of a racing boat. That means all the advantages of the layout, without the compromised aesthetics.”

Wally yachts are reputed for their ease of handling, and the wallywind 110 will be no different. The boat is configured with smooth twin helms and the groundbreaking Magic Trim system for one-touch adjustments to the main and jib sheets – introduced to the world by Wally over a decade ago. The hydraulics that lie behind these systems are lightweight and feature built-in redundancy for incredible reliability. There is also Wally’s tried and tested underwater anchoring system.

With a boat of this size, space is abundant, and Wally has been most ingenious in the way it makes this space available to guests. First of all, the flush cockpit fills an astonishing 80 square metres, running right up to the bulwark. Here an owner can specify their choice of seating and dining facilities, secure in the knowledge that modular design makes it simple to remove everything for racing. Wally’s famous ‘terrace on the sea’ provides a sheltered beach club aft, with a hydraulic bathing ladder that fully retracts into the hull. A dedicated garage can store a tender up to 4m out of sight.

The same philosophy has been applied below, where the technical spaces are all positioned out of the way below the sole. The saloon exploits the full beam of the boat, with a vast open-plan space that combines dining, lounging and even working spaces. It is lit by a beautiful skylight that runs the whole length of the coachroof.

Configuration is a matter of choice, with numerous possibilities. A luxurious owner’s cabin dominates the forward section of the hull, with the option of walk-in wardrobes and his-and-hers bathroom. There are up to three further guest doubles, plus two for crew and a dedicated Captain’s cabin.

The wallywind range also includes a 130ft yacht, whose raised deckhouse offers a saloon that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor spaces. And the 150ft flagship takes full advantage of its incredibly lightweight build to offer electrifying light-airs performance.

“The 130 and 150 are clearly for owners who wish to take long cruises in any sea in the world, on a boat that offers not only comfort and a high degree of service, but also exceptional performance,” says de Vivo. “They are therefore passionate about sailing and the sea. The boats will also appeal to young people who want performance and who really connect with Wally’s brand values.”

Read more about the wallywind range at wally.com