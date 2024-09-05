Innovation, performance and sheer good looks: Wally’s 30-year sailing success story

After 30 years of innovation, Wally continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in sailing yacht construction, with the highly anticipated wallywind110 coming later this year

Wally’s sailing soul shines bright in its 30th year.

Some 30 years ago, a visionary sailor looked around the market for a boat and decided that there must be a better way to complete a circumnavigation with his family. Driven by his own passion and experience at sea, he set to designing and building his very own boat: a ketch called Wallygator. That sailor was Luca Bassani, and the boat he built set him on a course that today makes Wally one of the best respected names in sailing.

Innovation was always at the core of Wally, with a stream of bright ideas which reshaped the market for big sailing boats. We take carbon fibre yachts for granted these days, but Wally’s Nariida was the first built in full carbon. She also launched the concept of hydraulic sail trim, submarine anchors and carbon sails. A year later, Genie of the Lamp introduced the world to push-button sailing, making it possible for the first time for one person to handle an 80ft sloop.

In the 30 years since it was founded, Wally has been no less revolutionary when it comes to the shape and styling of big sailing yachts. The terrace-on-the-sea concept with a large, open aft deck for sunbathing and private glazed access from the owner’s cabin was first seen in the 1998 launch Tiketitan. Open, almost architectural furnishings in the main saloon? That’s another Bassani first.

Now in the ownership of Italy’s Ferretti Group, Wally is under the leadership of Managing Director Stefano de Vivo – still forging its own path and daily justifying its tagline of being ‘20 years ahead’. The sailing focus which launched the brand in 1994 remains undimmed by success on the power side, and this year will see the launch of a landmark project. The first of the bold new wallywind range – the wallywind110 – hit the water in June and will be revealed to the world at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

It will mark an important milestone for Wally, asserting its mastery of a segment that runs from 100-150ft LOA. The wallywind110 is set to dazzle with its metallic blue paint, which varies subtly as the light changes. The judel/vrolijk & co hull, all-carbon build and high-end equipment promises lightweight stiffness and a thrilling turn of pace, as only Wally knows how. The boat’s 6.95m telescopic keel and towering 48m Hall Spars carbon mast are works of art in their own right.

But in typical Wally style, the wallywind110 doesn’t neglect any luxury, either. Fitted out below in high style, her social areas infuse guests with a sense of easy comfort and space. And ‘cockpit’ seems like a poor word to describe the 80 square metres of refined seating and lounging that this boat offers. Sunbeds and sofas, dining for 8 and underway perches – the whole area is completely unencumbered by sailing controls, which are concentrated aft.

There’s more lounging space on the broad, flush foredeck and the famous terrace on the sea is present – a self-contained relaxation area close to the water. Perfect for enjoying a sunset at anchor, or watching a water sports session. Carefully lit at night and easy to shade during the day, it is all about promoting Wally’s vision of open air living.

A second wallywind110 is already in build. So, as it marks its 30th anniversary, it is fair to say that Wally’s soul remains undimmed and its heart beats stronger than ever for the joy of sailing.

Happy birthday Wally!