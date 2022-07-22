Elegant design meets thrilling performance with Euphoria

Immaculately built boats that will remind you what you love about sailing

This isn’t your first boat. And probably not your second. A Euphoria yacht appeals to experienced sailors who have grown to value the point where performance and style meet comfort. At this often-sought confluence, Euphoria has succeeded where many others have failed.

Ironically for this 10-year-old brand, it was an elder statesman of the yacht design world who gave form to the shipyard’s ambition. Celebrated Argentinian naval architect Germán Frers drew the first Euphoria 54, uniting his unparalleled understanding of what makes boats fast and safe with truly elegant lines.

Showing a gentle sweep to the shear and a sleek low-profile coach roof, the Euphoria 54 is beguilingly pretty, garnering covetous looks wherever she goes. Generous hull windows, a deep, safe cockpit and a clean, responsive sailplan all add to her allure. An allure that draws more than a little from Germán Frers’ more racy creations.

Britain’s Design Unlimited is responsible for the sophisticated modern feel below, which elevates the owner’s cabin to an oasis of calm. Noble woods, plenty of upholstery and clean, unfussy surfaces complete the crisp impression. Volume is one of the greatest luxuries a yacht can offer, and the spacious saloon, galley and large guest cabins make the most of it.

Euphoria’s design principles may not have changed, but the range has since grown to include a 68ft model and a startlingly beautiful 84. The mid-sized boat reprises the features that made the 54 such a critical success – but on a larger scale. Here it is possible to specify the owner’s cabin forward or aft, with three further guest cabins and room for crew as well. Hers is a powerful hull, with different keel options available and sporty twin rudders.

Hovering on the cusp of superyachtery, the breathtaking 84 makes no sacrifice to the brand’s acknowledged performance. Twin rudders, a high-aspect T-keel and a towering carbon-fibre rig provide plenty of horsepower for fast passage times. This is a competitive yacht around the racecourse, but she is seakindly as well, optimised for comfortable cruising.

Even more volume is available in a hull of this size. The saloon becomes a veritable entertaining space, with an elegant dining table seating eight in lavish comfort. Watch movies in style on a discrete flat-screen TV, browse the library or relax in the deep sofas. A flexible layout allows up to six guest cabins, with pride of place accorded to a full-beam owner’s suite positioned either fore or aft. The design allows for up to four crew, ensuring high levels of service.

These are unashamedly large yachts for people who have found success in life and know exactly how they want to spend their time afloat. Germán Frers has put the accent on ease of sailing, with clean deck plans, modern carbon rigs and impeccable handling. Yet there is feedback on the helm and exhilaration as the yachts lean into a gust. They are boats for passionate sailors with an ambitious bluewater cruising programme.

Sirena Marine builds the Euphoria line in its state-of-the-art shipyard near Istanbul, Turkey, in a premium-quality vinylester layup. Injection moulding and

infusion techniques give the hulls optimum strength for the lightest weight.

High-end deck gear, electronics and other components are carefully curated to provide the best possible experience aboard and faultless reliability. Thanks to its location, Sirena draws on one of the greatest concentrations of skilled craftspeople available to boatbuilding. From stainless steel work to joinery and fine leatherwork, these experts ensure that the finish and detailing on the boats is second-to-none. With your input over colours, fabrics and woods, they can ensure that each Euphoria yacht is a very personal work of art.

In this sense, every Euphoria yacht is the outcome of a winning team. Pairing the world-famous design of Germán Frers and Design Unlimited with Sirena’s long

experience of boatbuilding. All that’s missing is you!