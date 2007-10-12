Yacht Racing Academy recruitment

Do you think you have what it takes to join the GBR Yacht Racing Academy? 12/10/07

The United Kingdom Sailing Academy (UKSA) will be recruiting participants to apply for the 2008 GBR Yacht Racing Academy, at the Earls Court Boat show this December.

Now in its fourth year, the GBR Yacht Racing Academy provides young people with a unique opportunity to be part of an amateur youth team, racing against the professionals while developing as individuals through the experiences the Academy offers.

Applicants for 2008 will be invited to take part in the Lewmar Winch Challenge, and will be racing against the clock to hoist a virtual sail up a mast.

Applicants for the GBR Yacht Racing Academy should be aged 18-25, be physically fit, and great team players.

UKSA will be inviting all those who take part to apply for the 2008 GBR Yacht Racing Academy and top applicants will be invited to attend a pre selection weekend in March 2008 at UKSA, where they will be put through their paces to prove their commitment and determination to team spirit and success.

Those who make it through the selection weekend will be invited to join the 2008 GBR Yacht Racing Academy Squad and take part in a two-week intensive professional yacht racing camp run at UKSA. Candidates will gain the opportunity to sail onboard Farr 52s, Bear of Britain and Chernikeeff II throughout the 2008 racing season.

Commenting on the initiative, Jon Ely, Chief Executive of UKSA said: “Encouraging yacht racing can be extremely advantageous to the progression of young people’s personal development and success. By recruiting at the Earls Court Boat show, UKSA hopes to really broaden the reach of this fantastic opportunity to a wider audience of young people who otherwise would not benefit.”

Click here for short promotional video.